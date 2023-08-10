The Hebei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China Gathers Non-Party Representatives for Post-Disaster Reconstruction and High-Quality Development

Hebei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China recently organized a symposium for non-Party people in Shijiazhuang, where they discussed flood fighting, emergency rescue, disaster relief, and post-disaster reconstruction. The event aimed to gather opinions and suggestions from representatives of various democratic parties, industry and commerce federations, and non-partisan individuals in the province.

Ni Yuefeng, secretary of the Hebei Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting and emphasized the importance of implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions on flood prevention and disaster relief and the spirit of the symposium for non-Party people. He encouraged the participants to strengthen their confidence, enhance consensus, and coordinate efforts towards post-disaster reconstruction and high-quality development. Wang Zhengpu, deputy secretary of the Hebei Provincial Committee and governor of Hebei Province, presented the relevant situation and introduced the economic work arrangements for the second half of the year.

During the symposium, representatives from various democratic parties and non-partisan individuals expressed their support for the provincial committee’s efforts in flood prevention and disaster relief. They also agreed with the committee’s analysis of the current economic situation in the province and offered opinions and suggestions on various topics such as healthcare services, private economy stimulation, and coastal economy development.

Ni Yuefeng listened attentively to the speeches and urged the relevant departments to carefully consider the opinions and suggestions put forward. He highlighted the province’s ongoing efforts in flood control, emphasizing the need for continued support and participation from all sectors of society in emergency repairs and post-disaster reconstruction. He also called for assistance from private enterprises in ensuring the supply of daily necessities and stabilizing prices, as well as the acceleration of work resumption and market restoration in the affected areas.

Regarding the province’s economic development, Ni Yuefeng acknowledged the positive trends in various sectors and emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts in promoting post-disaster reconstruction and high-quality development. He encouraged the participants to actively contribute to the province’s major strategies and events, promote the transformation and upgrading of industries, and create a favorable business environment.

Ni Yuefeng expressed his gratitude to the democratic parties, industry and commerce federations, and non-partisan individuals for their contributions to the province’s development. He urged them to continue strengthening their own construction, improving their political understanding and participation, and actively cooperating with the Communist Party of China. He also assured that the Hebei Provincial Committee will continue to develop and improve the multi-party cooperation and political consultation system, providing more platforms for everyone to contribute and excel.

The symposium was attended by provincial leaders and heads of relevant departments. It served as an opportunity for non-Party people to voice their opinions and contribute to the province’s development and post-disaster reconstruction efforts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

