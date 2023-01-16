On January 15, the Hebi delegation, which attended the first meeting of the 14th Henan Provincial People’s Congress, reviewed the work report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the work report of the Provincial Higher People’s Court, and the work report of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate in Zhengzhou, and prepared various draft lists of candidates. Li Gongle, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress and Chairman of the Provincial Federation of Trade Unions, Ma Fuguo, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Liu Guodong, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Discipline Inspection Commission, Deputy Director of the Provincial Supervisory Committee, Guo Hao, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, Shi Xinxin, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, China Unicom Henan Tong Haibo, Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of the Provincial Branch, Tang Xiantai, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Municipal Discipline Inspection Commission, and Director of the Municipal Supervisory Committee, Tian Kaisheng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Director of the Organization Department, Shang Xin, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, etc. attended. Zhang Kaile, President of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, and Niu Xiaoli, Chief Procurator of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate attended the meeting.

Everyone agrees that the work report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress is realistic, systematic and comprehensive, and the deployment tasks are clear and focused. It is a good report that inspires people, strengthens confidence, and unites people’s hearts. , A good report that highlights the power of the rule of law. The work report of the provincial court of law, procuratorate and court has a clear theme, clear organization, and detailed data, which fully demonstrates the rule of law concept of the people’s justice for the people, and reflects the firm determination to maintain social fairness and justice.

Representative Li Gongle said that the work report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress fully implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Legislative work is an important task of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. In the past year, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress has effectively played a leading role in the legislative work. Focusing on the center and serving the overall situation, the number of legislation is relatively large, the weight of legislation is relatively heavy, and creative legislation is relatively strong , the legislative form is relatively new, providing an effective legal guarantee for the high-quality development of our province. The work report of the Provincial Court of Justice and the People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China runs through Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law, showing a firm political stance, a strong spirit of the rule of law, and a firm concept of judiciary for the people. Li Gongle also made suggestions on strengthening the construction of political and legal teams.

Representative Liu Guodong said that the work report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress runs through Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on upholding and improving the people’s congress system. It embodies the organic unity of adhering to the leadership of the party, the people being the masters of the country, and ruling the country by law. The work report of the provincial court of law, procuratorate and court is full of content, typical cases, and remarkable results. I fully agree with it. Liu Guodong also made suggestions on law enforcement supervision and law popularization.

Representative Guo Hao said that the work report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress fully embodies the high degree of consciousness of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress in terms of politics, reflects the awareness of the rule of law to promote good governance through legislation and amendments, and demonstrates the feelings of serving the people around the overall situation and strengthening supervision. Implement the good style of promoting results. The work report of the Provincial Legal Procuratorate and the two courts, summed up the achievements pragmatically, analyzed the problems realistically, and deployed the work solidly. He said that in the next step, he will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the Provincial Two Sessions, do a good job in various tasks, and make greater contributions to Hebi’s modernization of Henan. Guo Hao also put forward suggestions on ecological protection and coordinated governance, promoting the linkage between the government and courts, and deepening the “administrative + prosecutor general” mechanism.

Representative Shi Quanxin said that the work report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress stands high, has clear themes, is realistic and pragmatic, has clear thinking, prominent key points, and powerful measures. It is a good report with height, strength, depth, and warmth. The work report of the Provincial Judicial Procuratorate and the two courts embodies the adherence to judiciary for the people, serving the overall situation, and faithfully performing duties. It is a good report that keeps pace with the times and seeks truth and pragmatism. Shi Xinxin also put forward suggestions on accelerating coordinated legislation and strengthening justice for the people.

Representative Tong Haibo said that the work report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress fully embodies the political responsibility and sense of purpose of being loyal to the party and being responsible for the people. The work report of the Provincial Judicial Procuratorate and the People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China highlights the theme of the era of adhering to judicial justice and maintaining fairness and justice, and fully agrees with it. Tong Haibo also made suggestions on strengthening the construction of the judicial team.

Tang Xiantai, Tian Kaisheng, Shang Xin, Zhang Xuehong, Chen Yan, Chen Haitao, Fu Wei, Liu Ping, Liu Haiyan and other representatives focused on deepening the reform of the judicial system, talent introduction, post-evaluation of local legislation, ecological protection of the Qi River, improving the level of rural medical care, and rural revitalization. Wait for suggestions.