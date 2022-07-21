FONTANAFREDDA. On the A28, the vegetation of the central traffic divider bed caught fire in the stretch between Porcia and Fontanafredda.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3.30 pm by passing motorists. The smoke partially invaded one of the two lanes towards Fontanafredda, but without causing particular problems.

The firefighters of Pordenone, who intervened with a vehicle, which occupied part of the roadway, immediately put out the fire. Limited inconvenience to traffic: the motorway was never closed during the shutdown operations.

Only a section of a lane, occupied by emergency vehicles during the fire extinguishing operation, was barred from the passage of vehicles.