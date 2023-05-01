Home » The heirs of poverty
6-year-old Emily shines her shoes with determination, dedication and affection. Her house is located in Altos de Cazucá, a depressed area of ​​Soacha. Her family survives in an abundance of extreme conditions, however, she continues to clean it daily. Despite how old, broken and battered her shoes are, she brushes them with soap and water so they look radiant, happy with her work.

“They must have clean shoes, because otherwise they will look dirty, filthy and that’s not right,” Emily says as advice to those who see her through the Zona Hostil cameras, her message is very clear, no matter how she receives their shoes, what matters is the care and loving dedication that their parents have deposited in them.

Thus, like Emily, many children in this sector and many others in Colombia grow up without money, services, or food. Poverty floods their lives, however, despite that, dignity is something that their parents have nailed like a flag to their homes, this allows them to smile, play, learn and grow with love.

