The consumption of inhalant substances among children, young people and homeless people has become a problem that has been rarely addressed by the Municipal Administration through its different departments, who find in boxers a quick and cheap way out of their addictions.

HUILA DAILY, SPECIALS

By: Maria Camila Mosquera M.

As an apparently invisible phenomenon for the Municipal Administrations, the figures for inhalant consumption in street dwellers are increasing daily, who, blinded by their addiction, would be capable of doing anything to obtain their next boxer jar.

In a tour carried out, we were able to demonstrate the high rate of inhalant consumption that is registered in the capital opita.

Said substance, created to adhere surfaces, leather, wood and other objects, became the direct pass for children, young people and adults on the streets to escape from the reality that they must live on a daily basis. Its low cost, its easy acquisition, the duration of its effect and the fact that its purchase is not prohibited, has turned boxer into one of the most consumed psychoactive substances, as well as being the initiation into the world of drugs for many children.

Our investigation covered the entire Avenida Circunvalar, beginning near the sector of the La Gaitana monument, a place that was initially created so that tourists and locals could enjoy the beautiful landscape from the banks of the Magdalena River, but which also serves as a ‘home’ for street dwellers.

The place is invaded by garbage, human waste and the smell is quite fetid. There we found a group of three street dwellers who tried to avoid us.

One of them is Diego Alejandro Guevara Jaramillo, he approached us to say hello, when asked what he was doing in the place, he said amidst laughter that he needed a ‘shower’, the truth was not lying about it.

While there we decided to learn a little more about his history, so he told us that he is 40 years old and comes from Seville (Valle) and that he has lived on the street for 10 years.

In addition, he told us that from a very young age he helped his father with the field trades, for which reason, when he came of age, he decided to take his course.

“I traveled throughout Colombia, I went from harvest to harvest, wherever they needed coffee pickers, I would arrive there. This trade is hard, the days are long, in some areas depending on the weather they make the work heavier for one. I saw that other colleagues smoked marijuana, that way they took away their fatigue and especially their hunger. So I tried it, I started only consuming it when I worked, but then it became a habit,” Diego said.

He arrived in the department of Huila 3 years ago, as he says that the local authorities of some cities order that the inhabitants of the streets be transferred to other cities.

“I was in Cali, one day they arrived with a truck, they forced me to get on it, that’s how it was with several people. In each city they left a group of people. They left me lying before the toll to enter Neiva, ”she explained.

Since then, the streets of the capital opita have been their refuge, as they say that Neiva is a good place to live for them.

“Here people give you food, the climate is favorable, you can recycle and thus have enough to buy your own,” he explained.

When asked about his additions to the drug, he confessed that the situation has led him to consume boxers, since it is cheaper and yields more.

“I at least ‘hit’ the boxer, although I have been leaving it, because there comes a time when one begins to feel bad. One can put in the day about 2 or 3 jars of four thousand pesos. The boxer unleashes hell on one,” said Guevara Jaramillo.

Inhalants are widely accepted among street dwellers as they suppress the feeling of hunger -marijuana, on the other hand, stimulates the appetite-, its low cost since it is not a crime to carry a bottle of glue. They sell it on any corner and it lasts much longer than a marijuana or bazuco cigarette.

The ‘chirrinchis’ took her to the glue

Continuing the tour of the Las Damas port sector, we ran into Omaira Elena Rodríguez, 43 years old and mother of five children, who are unaware of the deplorable state in which she is currently. With a big smile and a marked paisa accent, Omaira tells us that she would like to write a book about her life, because in the 20 years that she has been living on the street she has had many experiences, for which she decided to tell us a small part of it.

“My mom kicked me out of the house when I was 16, all because she always preferred my older sister. I fought a lot with her, I ran away from school and started to get bad habits. I left with the few clothes that they let me wear, at 18 I already had a husband, I had five children, two girls and three boys,” the woman said.

She also recalled that, when her sentimental partner died, she fell into a deep depression that led her to drink too much alcohol.

“It was so much my despair, my sadness that I began to drink a lot. My children were already grown, they all already had their families, while I was left alone. I stopped working and began to sell or pawn the household appliances, to be able to drink, after a while I no longer had anything. I couldn’t pay the rent, I had nothing to sell, let alone someone who was going to lend me money, so the street became my home,” said Omaira.

The desire to hide his sorrows and sorrows in liquor led Rodríguez Cantilla to drink ethyl alcohol, which he mixed with an envelope of Frutiño or soda in a bag, which is also popularly known as ‘chirrinchis’.

“I drink ethyl alcohol, when I have shape I mix it with some sweetener, but if there is no silver, it touches pure, it still causes the same effect,” explained the woman.

In addition, he pointed out that, being on the street, he has come to try some drugs such as marijuana and bazuco, but that this vice is more expensive than drinking alcohol.

Investigating figures on the incidence of consumption of this type of substance, in Colombia there are no studies that allow a real diagnosis of the situation to be made. Estimates speak of half a million people addicted to boxer, almost all in the main cities of the country.

A pilot census and the only one with the purpose of this type of substance, was carried out at the end of 1997, among 3,825 street inhabitants, it registered that glue ranks third in preference in terms of addiction (20.74%), after bazuco (48.76%) and marijuana (38.95%). Since the study included people with various addictions, the sum of the percentages was greater than 100 percent. Men consume more glue compared to women in a ratio of 3 to 1; and 14 years is the average age at which consumption is most frequent.

On the way we were able to observe how several people from the street and even women engaged in prostitution meet on the banks of the Magdalena River to share a jar of boxer, however, noticing the presence of the authorities, they prefer to leave the place, despite that the consumption of inhalants is not a crime contemplated by the law, they avoid having their ‘drug’ seized.

From the ‘Águilas Negras’ to the street

As we entered the lower part of the ‘crooked’ bridge, we met Hugo Armando Díaz Méndez, a 33-year-old man, born in the municipality of Palermo and who demobilized from the ‘Calima’ block of Águilas de Negras, from Puerto Boyaca.

He arrived in Neiva approximately 9 years ago, six of which he spent in the Rivera prison serving a sentence for crimes such as theft, homicide, arms trafficking, drug trafficking and many others, for which a judge had initially sentenced him. to 38 years in prison, however, this was reduced to just 6 years, after taking advantage of various agreements.

Today Avenida Circunvalar has become his home and refuge, as he says he feels comfortable there, far from social indifference. In order to survive, Hugo Armando says that he had to learn to work, as part of his reconciliation process with himself, he decided not to steal again.

“I don’t like to steal, I admit that in the past I was a big rat. I have learned a lot from life, I know that everything is not stealing, if you are a consumer or whatever, work and get things. I work recycling, I loaded packages in the Plaza, I get firewood for the restaurants on the river, so I get the money for what I need, ”he explained.

When asked why he ended up on the street, he pointed out that it was all due to a disappointment in love, “it was all because of a woman, who is my daughter’s mother. One day I saw her that she was with a guy and I was already leaving my past behind, the only refuge I found was marijuana,” Días Méndez recalled.

However, it was increasingly difficult for him to get the money to calm his anxiety with a ‘plon’ of marijuana, so he resorted to the bazuco, a much cheaper hallucinogen. But he finally ended up ‘putting in’ boxers.

“When you get carried away with drugs, you lose your integrity as a human being. What matters is to satisfy that need however and with whatever. When I couldn’t find enough for the bazuco, then I started buying boxers, it had the same price as a ‘bicha’ and it gave me more”, indicated Hugo Armando.

But the sensation that inhaling boxers produced in him, he describes as the spark to unleash ‘hell’, since he says that said substance clouds their minds, increases their heartbeat, generates more adrenaline and therefore gives them a greater drive to do what they want.

“When you get ‘stuck’ you even forget who you are, you go totally blind and that gives you the strength to do things mindlessly, all to get money for the next jar. That’s like a trip, if you let yourself go, you’ll do everything possible to get the other jar of glue. You can rob, stab and kill someone, without being aware of what you are doing”, said the inhabitant of the street.