China Water Resources Website News On February 16, the Henan Yellow River Bureau held an expert consultation meeting on the “Outline of the History of the Yellow River in Henan” and invited well-known experts and scholars to discuss the compilation of the “Outline of the History of the Yellow River in Henan”.

The meeting pointed out that compiling the “Outline of the History of the Yellow River in Henan” is a measure of the Henan River Affairs Bureau to protect, inherit and promote the Yellow River culture, and it is an in-depth discussion of the important position and prominent role of the Yellow River in the construction of Henan’s economy, politics, culture, society and ecological civilization. A major cultural project will provide an important carrier for the protection, inheritance and promotion of the Yellow River culture. It is necessary to effectively enhance the sense of responsibility and mission, firmly establish the awareness of quality and quality, extensively collect data, carefully analyze and study, learn from others’ strong points, and brainstorm, and strive to explain the history of the Yellow River water conservancy in Henan clearly and brilliantly. It is necessary to take the chronological order and major events as the main context, look at the Yellow River in Henan from the national level, write about the Yellow River in Henan from the perspective of the river basin, tell the story of the Yellow River in Henan to the whole society, and promote the creative transformation and innovative development of the Yellow River culture.

Wang Weijing, former director of the Henan River Affairs Bureau and former deputy director of the Agricultural Committee of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Wang Xingguang and Chen Longwen, distinguished professors of Henan Province and professors of the School of History of Zhengzhou University, and representatives from the Yellow River Water Conservancy Committee, Henan Academy of Social Sciences, Henan University, Central Plains Well-known experts and scholars from the publishing group were invited to attend the meeting. Experts and scholars fully affirmed the overall thinking and main body positioning of the compilation of “Outline of the History of the Yellow River in Henan”. value. At the same time, experts and scholars put forward a series of targeted and operable guiding opinions or suggestions from the aspects of historical view, literature research, outline content, etc.

It is reported that the “Outline of the History of the Yellow River in Henan” will comprehensively record the development and evolution of the Yellow River in Henan in different historical periods, systematically display the arduous process and important achievements of the management of the Yellow River in the past, and deeply explore the value of the era of the Yellow River culture.

Source: China Water Resources website February 21, 2023