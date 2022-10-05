The hen with blue eggs, the “high-calorie” cippatino, chestnut-based creams. These are some of the six ideas that have won the Green 2022 Oscar of Tuscan agriculture, promoted by Giovani Impresa Coldiretti and awarded in Florence on the occasion of the “Peasant youth: let’s take back the future” event that saw the new generations as protagonists. According to Coldiretti Toscana, in fact, the countryside represents the future of many young people and the numbers prove it: the under 35s are at the helm of 2,780