Julian Andres Santa
Marco Antonio Rueda, director and organizer of the Su Cupo.Com Cup, referred to the day for today at the start of the second phase. “We started the hexagonals, three bonus teams, in their order Yeimons Jeans, El Almacén del Gas and Todo Llantas Todo Autos, each one is the head of the group and has one point as an advantage for having taken the best positions. We highlight the level of the cup, about 60 former professional players compete in it and give it that spectacular plus with their experience, rich technical handling of the ball, which allows them to provide a very good show”.
Regarding the format and the fight in the scoring table, he expressed: “The first two of each group and the two best third-placed by average will qualify, adding the points obtained in the first two rounds, divided by the games played. The rebound of Wilson Carpintero is very good, he is already the leader of the scorers table with 20, making a difference of three with the second”.
The venues of the cup
“We continue to meet expectations, the scenarios each time improving their environment, their context, Sol del Olimpo will soon have a spectacular synthetic pitch and digital clocks to see the score and the time played, with measures of 70X34″, pointed out the director Marco Antonio Rueda .
Hex First Date (Today)
Sun of Olympus court
2:00 pm The Gas Warehouse vs Cartago Firefighters
4:00pm Yeimons Jeans vs Renault Motrio
6:00pm All Tires All Cars vs Carllantas and Services
Palo Grande Court
2:00 p.m. Pumas Muebles LM vs Marseille
4:00 pm Hipernation Palo Grande vs The Temple of Sport
Morelia court
4:00pm Arepas Da Gusto vs Fresmar Casino El Faraón
scorers
Wilson ‘The Woodpecker’. 20 goals
Julio Cesar Renteria. 16 goals
Robinson Gomez. 15 goals
Giovanni Lopez. 10 goals
fence less expired
Yeimons Jeans. 10 goles
Fresmar Casino El Pharaoh. 12 goals
Multisalud Caldas. 12 goals
This is how the hexagonal groups remained
Group A
Yeimons Jeans
Renault Motrio
hardware tools
The Temple of Sport
Hypernation Palo Grande
Drive Pizza
Group B
The Gas Warehouse
Carthage Fire Department
Marseilles
Fresmar Casino El Pharaoh
Arepas Da Taste
Pumas Furniture LM
Group C
All Tires All Cars
Callantas and Services
Mosco’s Combo
Technihydraulics Pereira
Fersystem F.C.
Multisalud Caldas