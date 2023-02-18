Julian Andres Santa

Marco Antonio Rueda, director and organizer of the Su Cupo.Com Cup, referred to the day for today at the start of the second phase. “We started the hexagonals, three bonus teams, in their order Yeimons Jeans, El Almacén del Gas and Todo Llantas Todo Autos, each one is the head of the group and has one point as an advantage for having taken the best positions. We highlight the level of the cup, about 60 former professional players compete in it and give it that spectacular plus with their experience, rich technical handling of the ball, which allows them to provide a very good show”.

Regarding the format and the fight in the scoring table, he expressed: “The first two of each group and the two best third-placed by average will qualify, adding the points obtained in the first two rounds, divided by the games played. The rebound of Wilson Carpintero is very good, he is already the leader of the scorers table with 20, making a difference of three with the second”.

The venues of the cup

“We continue to meet expectations, the scenarios each time improving their environment, their context, Sol del Olimpo will soon have a spectacular synthetic pitch and digital clocks to see the score and the time played, with measures of 70X34″, pointed out the director Marco Antonio Rueda .

Hex First Date (Today)

Sun of Olympus court

2:00 pm The Gas Warehouse vs Cartago Firefighters

4:00pm Yeimons Jeans vs Renault Motrio

6:00pm All Tires All Cars vs Carllantas and Services

Palo Grande Court

2:00 p.m. Pumas Muebles LM vs Marseille

4:00 pm Hipernation Palo Grande vs The Temple of Sport

Morelia court

4:00pm Arepas Da Gusto vs Fresmar Casino El Faraón

scorers

Wilson ‘The Woodpecker’. 20 goals

Julio Cesar Renteria. 16 goals

Robinson Gomez. 15 goals

Giovanni Lopez. 10 goals

fence less expired

Yeimons Jeans. 10 goles

Fresmar Casino El Pharaoh. 12 goals

Multisalud Caldas. 12 goals

This is how the hexagonal groups remained

Group A

Yeimons Jeans

Renault Motrio

hardware tools

The Temple of Sport

Hypernation Palo Grande

Drive Pizza

Group B

The Gas Warehouse

Carthage Fire Department

Marseilles

Fresmar Casino El Pharaoh

Arepas Da Taste

Pumas Furniture LM

Group C

All Tires All Cars

Callantas and Services

Mosco’s Combo

Technihydraulics Pereira

Fersystem F.C.

Multisalud Caldas