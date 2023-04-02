Author: Mounir Al-Hardoul

Perhaps the dismantling of the clearing fund and liberalizing the prices of the fuel sector was among the grave mistakes of the previous government..and the current government bears responsibility as well, by virtue of the participation of the first party in the previous government coalition! If the reform was carried out by imposing taxes on those who do not deserve to benefit from this fund, what is happening would not have happened..everything is related to the cost of transportation, the cost associated with fuel prices..there is no need to play on the strings of the ostrich policy! Which is not understood by many who know politics only by the slogans and enthusiasm of the speeches of shocking rosy promises in terms of the time of implementation!! .. The constraints are endless, and the declared and hidden pressures in the international system are known only to those who are familiar with the corridors of global politics .. Therefore, thinking about The social state, thinking that requires the beginning of social reforms, by reconsidering the liberalization of the hydrocarbon sector, and developing social contingency plans in times of crisis, plans entitled generalizing grants to Moroccan families, grants that can be called grants to confront the high prices for temporary, temporary emergency conditions, in addition It is necessary to create compensation for unemployment, compensation granted to everyone who exceeds a certain age and finds it difficult to find or obtain a job that protects him from the poverty of living life, without forgetting the correct measure of the social record, with an end to the saying why we spent a need by leaving it, as suffering is not left by ignoring Because it simply affects the essence of the dignity inherent in creation..This is how the suggestions are!!

This is on the one hand, and from another angle, the founders of the clearing fund are a group of those who have a deep human sense, a sense that takes into account the situation of the overwhelming majority of the oppressed, the poor, and the middle classes burdened with debt, and the support of entire families, so the result of this sense, which we always pray for, was the easy ability to consume And hope for continuation and reassurance about the future of children and grandchildren.

As for our democracy, which, according to my own belief, is not suitable for a people who have not yet reached the level of awareness. Imposing new taxes on those who do not deserve the subsidy, despite benefiting from it. The easy solution was chosen, represented in deleting the subsidy and impoverishing the public. When we say this, we are only accused of obstruction, because we will not allow ourselves to be a herd. This is due to the deep belief in the wisdom of the mind and the refusal to deify the partisan leaders, some of whom have become clowns instead of programming ideas far from subjectivity, strange and wondrous arrogance, and even excel in everything called contradiction in all fields, and much more.

Social protection requires the humanization of man, the human being of human beings, and not wandering in the world of numbers, which is sanctified to the extent of covering the conscience and mind of a strange creature called man.