The high price of petrol is a 10.7 billion euro sting

Consumer associations are asking the government for a position, but at the moment the only certainty is that all prices are rising out of control

The appeals to take action against expensive fuel now the government comes from all sides. Especially give consumer associations that continue to present alarming bills. According to Assoutenti i price increases of the last few weeks could cost the Italians, between direct and indirect effects, 10.7 billion. For a family like the blow is 417 euros more per year.

Palazzo Chigi, however, goes straight and to protect himself from the barrage of oppositions and organizations he raises the shield of cutting the tax wedge. Cutting petrol excise taxes “would cost a billion a month12 billion a year”, said the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso in recent days, underlining how the executive has instead used these funds “to cut the tax wedge twice”. “, the minister recalled, is to do it again with the next Budget law. The concept was reaffirmed by the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida, who added: “When one cuts the cost of petrol it does not favor the weakest, paradoxically, but it favors those who make more petrol, which are usually those who have more powerful cars”.

The fact is, however, that in a country where 88% of goods travel by road to arrive in shops, supermarkets and shopping centres, the price increases at the pump can only be downloaded on retail prices, including those of basic necessities. In short: at a time when inflation is slowing down, expensive fuel risks rekindling unexpected flare-ups on prices.

The European federation of integrated logistics operators does not mince words, which explains how the government continues to “not want to touch excise duties because indirectly they are a way of raising cash on the shoulders of Italians”. And in fact, the price increases in recent weeks have undoubtedly benefited the taxman: in the days of the great travels for the holidays, Assoutenti has estimated a revenue, including excise duties and VAT on fuel, of around 2.27 billion euros.

The appeal of the consumer associations is therefore unanimous: the government must intervene on excise duties. And from Codacons one more proposal: for those who make staggering price increases, the institution of the “Attila” award as “enemy of consumers”.

