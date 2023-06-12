The High School Affiliated to Beijing People’s Congress has another accident!Former security guard drove into school and hijacked students | Beijing | High School Affiliated to Renmin University | Security

On the morning of June 12, a security guard who was dismissed from the High School Attached to the Beijing People’s University drove a snatched online hailing car into the school on a rampage. One student was injured and another student was hijacked. The official report stated that the kidnapped student was rescued safely, and the injured student was not life-threatening.

According to the CCP’s official media, at around 7:00 on June 12, a man drove into a middle school in Haidian District, got out of the car and took a student hostage. During the process, another student was hit by the car and injured. The police reported that the suspect Yuan Mou (male, 26 years old, who used to work in the school) was controlled on the spot, and the students who were kidnapped were rescued safely, and the injured students were sent to the hospital for treatment without life-threatening.

According to an insider’s description, “Around 7:00 in the morning, a car broke into the most famous middle school in Beijing, the High School Attached to the Renmin University of China. At least one student was injured, and a large number of police officers attended the scene.”

When the incident happened, it was time for students to go to school. Many students rode to the school gate and found that the school was closed.

The incident took place at the headquarters of the High School Affiliated to the Renmin University of China, namely the Haidian District campus. Less than a month ago, on the evening of May 14, a tragedy occurred at the Tongzhou Branch of the High School Affiliated to Renmin University of China. A second-year high school student hacked two neighbors to death with a knife and severely injured his own mother. On the morning of the 15th, the student went to the school and hacked a classmate, and suspected that a vice principal was killed.

Another Beijing netizen said that similar incidents have occurred many times in schools in Beijing:

“In 2019, more than 20 children were injured in Xuanshi No. 1 Primary School. The children of my high school classmates were in that school, and the parents were scared to death.”

“The last similar incident in Beijing was when a dismissed janitor broke into the school and took a primary school student hostage. Fortunately, the children were all rescued safely.”

Netizens are worried about the ongoing chaos in society:

“This is already the second school-related vicious incident in Beijing in a short period of time. At the same time, in the latest stage, there are more and more vicious incidents in society. The serious casualties, all this shows that it is not peaceful.”

“For example, I read an article before. The young couple is unemployed, burdened with a heavy mortgage, and does not know where the hope for the future lies. It is really a kind of despair that can overwhelm all rationality. Perhaps the vast majority Man just digests this despair, but as long as a very few people turn this despair into anger, and turn this anger into action, I don’t see anything that can stop them from taking action. If a person looks like If a respectable person suddenly decides one day to drive a car into a dense crowd, and to vent with destruction and destruction, then all precautions are useless.”

“It should be to consider how to protect the most vulnerable group in society. This group includes not only those who have been living at the bottom of society and need to be “relieved from poverty”, but more importantly, those who have suffered class decline and fell directly into the abyss. To provide them with a way out, rather than hopeless despair.”

Responsible editor: Yang Zheng

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.