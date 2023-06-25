The high temperature weather in Huanghuai and other places in North China will weaken. The rainfall in Jiangnan and South China will weaken after 26 days_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal

China News Service, June 25. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, heavy rainfall occurred in Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi and other places on the 24th, and high temperature weather occurred in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Shandong, and Inner Mongolia. In the next three days, parts of southern Anhui, southern Hunan, eastern Guangxi, eastern Sichuan, and western Jilin will be at risk of heavy rain disasters, and local areas are prone to mountain torrents, geological disasters, and urban and rural waterlogging. The intensity and scope of high-temperature weather in North China, Huanghuai and other places will decrease today and tomorrow, and will intensify again on the 27th. Some areas in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Shandong, Henan, and Inner Mongolia are at risk of high-temperature disasters. Pay attention to human health, Impact on energy supply.

The high temperature weather in Huanghuai and other places in North China will weaken

It is expected that in the next two days, the intensity and scope of high-temperature weather in North China, Huanghuai and other places will decrease, and there will still be high-temperature weather in eastern Inner Mongolia and western Northeast China. During the day on June 25, Beijing, Tianjin, most of Hebei, northern Shandong, eastern Inner Mongolia, southwestern Heilongjiang, western Jilin, western Liaoning, Turpan, Xinjiang, and the southern Xinjiang Basin had high-temperature weather of 35-36°C. Among them, Beijing, The highest temperature in parts of central Hebei, southeastern Inner Mongolia, western Jilin, and southwestern Heilongjiang is 37-39°C, and locally in southeastern Inner Mongolia can reach 40°C. For this reason, the Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature yellow warning at 06:00 on June 25.

From the 27th to the 30th, high temperature weather will appear again in North China, Huanghuai, Fenwei Plain and other places.

National High Temperature Drop Area Forecast (08:00-20:00, June 25)

The rainfall in Jiangnan and South China weakened after 26 days

There is still a large area of ​​heavy precipitation in Jiangnan and South China, and the precipitation will weaken after the 26th. It is estimated that from 08:00 on June 25 to 08:00 on June 26, southern and eastern Guangxi, western and northern Guangdong and the southern coast, southern Hunan, central and northern Jiangxi, southern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, northwestern Hainan Island, southern and eastern Shandong Peninsula There were heavy to heavy rains in parts of other places. Among them, there were heavy rains (100-140 mm) in parts of the southeastern coast of Guangxi, southwestern Guangdong, and northern Jiangxi. Some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation (the maximum hourly rainfall is 20-50 mm, and the local area can exceed 80 mm), and there are local strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds. For this reason, the Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow rainstorm warning at 06:00 on June 25.

National Forecast of Heavy Rainfall Areas (08:00 on June 25th to 08:00 on June 26th)

From June 27 to July 1, there were light to moderate rains in the southeast of Northwest China, the Sichuan Basin, Jianghan, southern Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Guizhou, and Northeast China, and heavy or heavy rain in some areas. The above-mentioned areas were accompanied by local Strong convective weather.

Specific domestic forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on June 25 to 08:00 on June 26, southern and eastern Guangxi, western and northern Guangdong and the southern coast, southern Hunan, central and northern Jiangxi, southern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, northwestern Hainan Island, southern and eastern Shandong Peninsula, Zhejiang There were heavy to heavy rains in parts of the west, northwestern Heilongjiang and other places. Among them, there were heavy rainstorms (100-140 mm) in places such as the southeastern coast of Guangxi, southwestern Guangdong, and northern Jiangxi. Some areas such as the southern Xinjiang Basin, Gansu Hexi, and western Inner Mongolia have winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and above. There are 6-7 winds and 8-9 gusts in parts of the southern Yellow Sea and northern East China Sea. There are thunderstorms and strong winds of magnitude 8 to 10 in parts of the northern Beibu Gulf and the coastal waters of western Guangdong.

National Precipitation Forecast Map (08:00, June 25th – 08:00, June 26th)

From 08:00 on June 26 to 08:00 on June 27, southern Heilongjiang, western and southeastern Jilin, central and eastern Liaoning, northern and southeastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, northwestern Sichuan, western and southern Yunnan, western and northern Guangxi, and southeastern Guangdong There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of the Ministry of Finance and central and northern Jiangxi. Among them, there were local heavy rains (50-70 mm) in eastern Liaoning and other places. There are 4-6 winds in parts of western Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, and the south. In parts of the Bohai Strait, the northern part of the Yellow Sea, and the northern part of the East China Sea, there are winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 to 9.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00, June 26th – 08:00, June 27th)

From 08:00 on June 27 to 08:00 on June 28, there were heavy to heavy rains in parts of the northern Sichuan Basin, southern Gansu, southwestern and northern Shaanxi, northeastern Liaoning, eastern Jilin, and southeastern Heilongjiang. Among them, the northwestern Sichuan Basin There are heavy rainstorms (100-120 mm) in other places. There are 5-6 winds in some areas such as the southern Xinjiang Basin. There are 6-7 winds in parts of the Bohai Strait, the northern Yellow Sea and other places.

National Precipitation Forecast Map (08:00, June 27th – 08:00, June 28th)

