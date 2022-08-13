The high temperature weather in Jiangnan and other places will continue. The China Meteorological Administration will upgrade the high temperature emergency response to level IIIFly into the homes of ordinary people

Recently, the highest temperature in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Hubei and other places has reached or exceeded historical extremes. It is expected that in the next 10 days, there will be continuous high temperature weather in Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, Sichuan Basin and other areas. The Central Meteorological Observatory will continue to issue a high temperature red warning at 06:00 on August 13.

After comprehensive research and emergency consultation, the bureau leaders issued an order at 9:30 on August 13, the China Meteorological Administration Office, Disaster Reduction Department, Forecast Department, Observation Department, Meteorological Center, Climate Center, Satellite Center, Information Center, Numerical Forecasting Center , detection center, public service center, shadow center, publicity and science center (newspaper), service center, and Huafeng Group have been upgraded to high temperature level III emergency response. Relevant provincial meteorological bureaus will initiate or adjust emergency response at the corresponding level based on actual research and judgment. All units must do all the work in strict accordance with the emergency response work process for meteorological disasters, strengthen on-duty duty, do a good job in monitoring, forecasting and early warning of high temperature weather, and report important situations to the China Meteorological Administration in a timely manner.