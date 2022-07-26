China News Service, July 26. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, in the next 10 days, the high temperature range in the southern region will be large, and the high temperature in Jiangnan, South China and other places will last for a long time. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue an orange high temperature warning at 6 o’clock, and the temperature in some parts of five provinces, including Zhejiang and Fujian, could reach above 40°C. From the 26th to the 28th, there will be a significant rainfall process in the eastern part of the Southwest, the eastern part of the Northwest, the central and eastern Inner Mongolia, North China, Huanghuai, and the western part of the Northeast. In some areas, there will be heavy rain, local heavy rain, and strong convective weather.

High temperature weather continues in Jiangnan, South China and other places

In the next 10 days, the high temperature range in the southern region will be large, and the high temperature in Jiangnan, South China and other places will last for a long time; the highest temperature in Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan and other places can reach above 40℃.

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature orange warning at 06:00 on July 26: It is expected that during the day on July 26, there will be high temperature weather above 35 ℃ in Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan, South China, eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, eastern Guizhou, and the southern Xinjiang Basin. Among them, the highest temperature in Jiangnan and most of South China, eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, and the Southern Xinjiang Basin was above 37°C, and the southwestern Zhejiang, northwestern Fujian, eastern and southern Jiangxi, southeastern Hunan, and parts of the Southern Xinjiang Basin were The highest temperature can reach above 40 ℃ (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 Forecast map of high temperature drop areas across the country (08:00-20:00 on July 26)

There will be a more obvious rainfall process in the northern region

From the 26th to the 28th, there will be a significant rainfall process in the eastern part of the Southwest, the eastern part of the Northwest, the central and eastern Inner Mongolia, North China, Huanghuai, and the western part of the Northeast. In some areas, there will be heavy rain, local heavy rain, and strong convective weather.

In addition, on the 26th, there were strong convective weather such as short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, strong winds or hail in parts of the eastern part of Northwest China, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, North China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai and other places. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue strong convection at 06:00 on July 26. Yellow weather warning.

Tropical disturbances will become more active

In early August, tropical disturbances in the South China Sea and the northwestern Pacific Ocean tended to be active, and a typhoon may be generated, which will bring wind and rain to the eastern and southern seas of my country.

High temperature in South Europe, West Asia, Central Asia and other places in the United States

In the next three days, there will be high temperatures above 35°C in the central and southern United States, northern Mexico, southern Europe, southern central Europe, West Asia, Central Asia, and North Africa, and the local daily maximum temperature can exceed 44°C.

Strong precipitation in Indochina Peninsula, northern India and other places

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy rains in parts of the western and southern parts of the Indo-China Peninsula and northern India, and heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of northern India, accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on July 26 to 08:00 on July 27, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northeastern Northwest China, northern and western North China, eastern Huanghuai, eastern Jianghuai, western Hubei, and northeastern Southwest China. , There are local torrential rains (50-90 mm) in central and northern Shaanxi, central and northern Jiangsu and other places. There are 4-5 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia, Hexi in Gansu, and northern Ningxia (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on July 26 – 08:00 on July 27)

From 08:00 on July 27 to 08:00 on the 28th, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, most of North China, Huanghuai, Jianghan, and northeastern Southwest China. Among them, northern and southern Hebei, northern Beijing, northern Tianjin, There were heavy rains (50-90 mm) in parts of northern and southern Shandong, northern and eastern Henan, and northern Jiangsu (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on July 27th – 08:00 on July 28th)

From 08:00 on July 28 to 08:00 on July 29, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, western and southern Northeast China, northern North China, eastern Huanghuai, and southeastern Southwest China. Among them, southeastern Inner Mongolia, central and western Liaoning. There are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-130 mm) in parts of the north and other places. There are 4-5 winds in parts of Hexi, Gansu (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on July 28 – 08:00 on July 29)

