

The high temperature weather in the south continues, and there is a strong rainfall process in the eastern part of the southwest region and the Huanghuai and other places in north China.



China News Service, July 27. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from 8:00 on July 27 to 8:00 on the 28th, parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, eastern Northwest China, North China, western Huanghuai, central and western Jianghan, and eastern Southwest China were Moderate to heavy rain in the area. It is expected that during the day on July 27, there will still be high temperature weather above 35 ℃ in most of southern China and the northern part of Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains and the southern Xinjiang Basin.

The hot weather in the south continues

In the next 10 days, most of southern China will continue to have high temperature weather, and the strongest period will be from 27 to 28. Among them, some areas in Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan and other places can reach 40 °C and above; from the 29th, the high temperature range in Jiangnan and South China and intensity will be reduced.

It is expected that during the daytime on July 27, there will still be high temperature weather above 35°C in most of southern China and the northern part of Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains and the Southern Xinjiang Basin. Among them, the highest temperature in Jiangnan and most of southern China, the southern Xinjiang Basin, and Turpan is 37°C. Above, the highest temperature in parts of southwestern Zhejiang, central and southern Jiangxi, southeastern Hunan, the Southern Xinjiang Basin and Turpan can reach above 40°C. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue an orange high temperature warning at 06:00 on July 27.

There is a strong rainfall process in the eastern part of Southwest China and Huanghuai and other places in North China

From the 27th to the 29th, there will be moderate to heavy rain in eastern Southwest China, eastern Northwest China, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, North China, Huanghuai, and Northeast China. There will be heavy to heavy rain in some areas, local heavy rain, accompanied by short-term heavy rainfall. , strong convective weather such as thunderstorms, strong winds or hail.

In early August, tropical disturbances in the South China Sea and the northwestern Pacific Ocean tended to be active, and a typhoon may be generated, which will bring wind and rain to the southeastern sea area of ​​my country.

High temperatures continued in West Asia, Central Asia and other places in the United States

In the next three days, the Midwest of the United States, northern Mexico, West Asia, Central Asia, North Africa and other places will continue to have high temperature weather above 35°C, and the local daily maximum temperature can exceed 44°C.

Strong precipitation in northern India, central Russia and other places

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of northern India, central Russia and other places, and there will be heavy rain or heavy rain in central Russia, accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on July 27 to 08:00 on July 28, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, eastern Northwest China, North China, western Huanghuai, central and western Jianghan, and eastern Southwest China. Among them, central and southern Hebei and northern Henan experienced moderate to heavy rain. There are heavy rains in parts of the eastern and western parts of Hubei and other places, and local heavy rains (100-200 mm). There are 4 to 5 winds in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia and other places.

From 08:00 on July 28 to 08:00 on July 29, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia, western and southern Northeast China, eastern North China, eastern Huanghuai, most of Jianghan, northern and western Hunan, and southeastern Southwest China. , Among them, there are heavy rains in parts of central and western Liaoning, central Shandong, northern Hunan, and central Guizhou, and local heavy rains (100-110 mm).

From 08:00 on July 29 to 08:00 on July 30, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of the central and western parts of Northeast China, eastern Huanghuai, most of Jianghuai, most of Jianghan, southeast of Southwest China, and western Guangxi. Among them, central Liaoning, There are heavy rains (50-90 mm) in parts of Shandong Peninsula, southern Guizhou, and northwestern Guangxi. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains and in the east.

