At present, the Central Meteorological Observatory has issued high temperature warnings for more than 20 consecutive days. Yesterday, data from 2418 national meteorological observation stations from 11:00 to 16:00 showed that the highest temperature in the top ten places on the high temperature list has exceeded 42.5 ℃. Among the top ten meteorological observation stations, Chongqing has four places on the list, and Hubei, Shaanxi and Sichuan each occupy two seats. Among them, Hubei Zhushan ranked first with 43.9℃. In fact, as early as yesterday afternoon, the highest temperature at Zhushan Station reached 44.3°C, setting a new record for the highest temperature in Hubei since meteorological records began.

According to the highest temperature data since the middle of this year combed by China Weather Network, five of the top ten hottest stations in the country are from Xinjiang, and the highest temperature in Toksun reached 46.6 ℃.

The number of high temperature days with the highest temperature value in many places broke records

Since late July this year, the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River in my country and other places have experienced large-scale and strong high-temperature weather. The highest temperature in Chongqing, Sichuan, Hubei and other places has set new records in the history of observation. With the increase in the utilization rate of electrical appliances such as air conditioners, netizens have also posted their own electricity bills.

Shanghai resident Qiao Lingfeng: The electricity bill this month is still relatively high, at 340 yuan, mainly because the weather is too hot recently, and the air conditioner has been turned on at home. There is also a lot of money in the month.

Shanghai: 40 days of high temperature above 35°C this year

The big data on electricity consumption also shows that the electricity consumption of urban and rural residents in Shanghai in July increased by 38.41% compared with the same period last year, and the increase was 40.24% in the first week of August. As of the morning of the 13th, Shanghai has experienced 40 days of high temperature above 35°C this year, 6 days above 40°C, and an extreme maximum temperature of 40.9°C, which appeared on July 13.

Zhejiang: 16 days with a wide range of high temperatures above 38°C

In Zhejiang, so far this year, the average number of days with high temperature above 35°C is 31 days, and the average number of days above 38°C is 16 days, both of which are the most in the same period in history.

Hubei: The average maximum temperature and the number of high temperature days both hit record highs

Since the plum blossoms this year, Hubei has continued to have high temperatures and little rainfall, and the average maximum temperature and the number of high-temperature days have both hit record highs.

Chongqing: It has experienced two rounds of high temperature weather since July

Since July, Chongqing has experienced two rounds of high temperature weather. The extreme temperature in many places has reached above 40°C and exceeded the highest value in the same period. The average number of high temperature days has reached 29.3 days, the second most in the same period since 1951, second only to 30.2 in 2006. sky. The highest temperature in Beibei reached 43.7℃ on the 11th. The daily maximum temperature in Fengjie County, Tongnan District and other places also exceeded the historical extreme value.

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature red warning at 6 a.m. this morning

The high temperature continues and the local maximum temperature can reach above 40 ℃

During the day today (14th), the high temperature weather will continue. The highest temperature in parts of Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Guangxi, Guangdong and other places will be 35-39℃, The highest temperature in some areas can reach above 40 ℃. The Central Meteorological Observatory also continued to issue a high temperature red warning at 6 a.m. this morning.

How to deal with the continuous high temperature in a wide range?Expert interpretation

At present, the intensity and scope of this round of high-temperature weather are still at their peak. What are the adverse effects of high-temperature weather, and how should we respond?

Affected by high temperature weather, meteorological droughts have already occurred in the Sichuan Basin to the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River in my country. As the high temperature continues to develop, it is expected that the meteorological droughts in many places may continue or worsen. The middle and lower reaches may experience continuous drought in summer and autumn.

Chen Tao, chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Observatory: The persistent high temperature weather is not conducive to the crops in the south, especially the growth and development of some economic forest fruits. In terms of measures, it may still be necessary to replenish water in time, carry out sprinkler irrigation to cool down, and remove some damaged fruits that have been affected by high temperature in time, so as to minimize the adverse impact of this high temperature and drought on agriculture.

In addition, the surge in electricity demand is one of the most significant effects of prolonged heat. Under high temperature, the frequency of use of electrical appliances such as air conditioners is greatly increased, which has a greater impact on energy supply. Experts reminded that relevant departments must make emergency plans based on temperature forecasts to ensure power supply.

For the public, experts remind that during high temperature weather, it is necessary to minimize long-term outdoor activities and replenish water in time to avoid heat stroke and other potential diseases that are easily induced by high temperature. If you go out, you should take sun protection measures, and people with poor physical fitness can bring heatstroke prevention and cooling drugs in case of emergency.

National Climate Center: High temperature and heat wave events occur frequently in the context of global warming

Climate experts have said that this year, my country’s high temperature range is wide, lasting for a long time, and its intensity is high, constantly breaking historical records. In the context of global warming, the frequent and frequent occurrence of high temperature and heat waves in summer may become the new normal.

Chen Lijuan, chief forecaster of the National Climate Center, said that high temperature and heat wave events in summer are normal from the perspective of climate average, but the intensity and scope of high temperature and heat wave events this summer have reached a very strong level. According to forecasts, the rare high temperature weather in my country since June this year may become the strongest high temperature event since complete meteorological records began in 1961.

Chen Lijuan, chief forecaster of the National Climate Center: This year, the high temperature lasts for a long time. The high temperature starts early and is expected to end later. The appearance of such features is far from a problem of the weather scale. There must be deep climate-scale reasons behind them. These features are closely related to the background of climate change.

The sixth assessment report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) pointed out that in the context of global warming, changes in many extreme weather and climate events have been observed since the middle of the 20th century. Among them, the frequent occurrence of high temperature and heat waves , multiple, is a very significant feature.

Chen Lijuan, chief forecaster of the National Climate Center: In the future, under the background of continued global warming, the impact of greenhouse gases will be very strong, and high temperature and heat wave events may become a new normal. The frequency of occurrence may be more.

