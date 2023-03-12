Next stop, Shanghai: the highly anticipated Ethereum upgrade is getting closer



The ecosystem continues its metamorphosis, as the highly anticipated Shanghai update approaches. This latest protocol enhancement will allow users to prelevare i proprii Ether (ETH) dalla Beacon Chain.

In 2022, the Merge marked a significant milestone for the Ethereum network as the blockchain platform transitioned from a Proof-of-Work to a Proof-of-Stake consensus system. Thanks to this change, validators have become the new “miners” of the network, and ETH staking has become a key component for network maintenance.

Although to become full-fledged validators – and therefore be able to process transactions and add new blocks to the network – it was necessary to block 32 ETH, services were soon born that allowed anyone to stake a small amount of ETH and obtain part of the rewards.

