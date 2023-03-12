Home News the highly anticipated Ethereum upgrade is getting closer By CoinTelegraph
the highly anticipated Ethereum upgrade is getting closer

the highly anticipated Ethereum upgrade is getting closer
Next stop, Shanghai: the highly anticipated Ethereum upgrade is getting closer

The ecosystem continues its metamorphosis, as the highly anticipated Shanghai update approaches. This latest protocol enhancement will allow users to prelevare i proprii Ether (ETH) dalla Beacon Chain.

In 2022, the Merge marked a significant milestone for the Ethereum network as the blockchain platform transitioned from a Proof-of-Work to a Proof-of-Stake consensus system. Thanks to this change, validators have become the new “miners” of the network, and ETH staking has become a key component for network maintenance.

Although to become full-fledged validators – and therefore be able to process transactions and add new blocks to the network – it was necessary to block 32 ETH, services were soon born that allowed anyone to stake a small amount of ETH and obtain part of the rewards.

