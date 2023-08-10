The historic achievement that Deportivo Pereira achieved in Libertadores

History. That’s what he achieved Deportivo Pereira after drawing the match with Independiente del Valle, one of the clubs called to be the protagonist of the Libertadores Cup for his history and reaching the final of the competition in 2016, when Nacional de Colombia defeated him.

In a match that had a bit of everything, the team led by Alejandro Restrepo gave a coup of authority at the Atahualpa stadium in Quito, after beating Independiente del Valle on aggregate 2-1, after a one-goal draw, which left to the Matecañas in the next phase of the Libertadores Cup.

Among the high points that occurred in this game, Juan Pablo Zuluaga and Larry Anguloauthor of the tie that gave them the qualification to the quarterfinals for the first time in the history of the international competition, were the most outstanding due to their level of play, which allowed Pereira to have better chances.

A first half that resulted in the early goal of the Ecuadorian team, in the rebound that came from a corner, sent from the right side, to tie the series from the sixth minute of the game. And the rest of the first episode was not so calm for those directed by Restrepo.

Several deflected shots and even the push to the Pereira coach, were the result of the first half for the Ecuadorian team, who already has the South American Cup. With that came halftime and the tension was felt in the Atahualpa of Quito.

Deportivo Pereira got the tie at 13 of the second half

A play that starts with a long delivery to the player angelo rodriguez, who with his great loin endured the mark of the IDV defense, to send the pass to Juan Pablo Zuluaga, who found Larry Angulo in the ’empanada of the area’ who imagined himself playing in Europe, and defined the left post of the first goalkeeper Moisés Ramírez to declare the tie.

See Angulo’s score for Deportivo Pereira:

