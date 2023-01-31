Independiente Santa Fe kicked off the 2023 BetPlay League with an away draw against Jaguares de Córdoba. After their debut in the league, the cardinal team is already preparing what will be their second visit in the match against Deportivo Independiente Medellín. In preparation for this match, You must take into account the probable absence of one of the most important figures in the recent history of your club, Leandro Castellanos.

The capital team included the player as one of the four goalkeepers on their squad, however, his plans would be off the pitch. Leandro Castellanos is a legend who has accompanied the great recent feats of the Colombian team, Well, with him in the goal, Santa Fe won the 2015 Super League, the 2016 Finalization Tournament, the 2017 Super League, the 2021 Super League, the 2015 South American Cup and the 2016 Suruga Bank Cup in Japan.

This Monday, January 30, the red club of the Colombian capital, made a summons to a press conference in which the president Eduardo Méndez, coach Harold Rivera and Castellanos himself invited the main media and journalists in the country. As the newspaper El Tiempo learned, the news that will be given in this summons will be the professional retirement of 38-year-old Leandro Castellanos.

Frequent injuries and physical ailments have diminished the sporting level that characterized the goalkeeper in past years, for this reason, he would have decided to put his gloves aside and dedicate his professional career, off the pitch.

South American Sub-20: Everything ready in Bogotá to receive the hexagonal

Bogota is ready to receive the final hexagonal of the South American Sub-20. The city receives the six best teams looking for one of the four places in the world championship of the category that, this year, will be held in Indonesia. In addition, the first three teams will get a direct pass to the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

The city once again hosts a great sporting event, promoting youth development and the new promises of football. On this occasion, the stages of the country’s capital will be in action from January 31, opening the doors to national teams and fans until February 12.

“The city is ready to receive the participating teams that reach the final stage of the Conmebol Sudamericano Sub 20, the scenarios chosen for the competition and the training sessions are of quality, the adjustments requested by Conmebol have been made, to be at the championship height. We want to continue positioning the country’s capital as a city that bets on sports, healthy coexistence and major events. We know the importance of the tournament and we want to show that Bogotá is more alive,” said Blanca Durán, director of the IDRD.