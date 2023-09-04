Home » The historic regatta of Venice won by the ‘pink’ – News
The historic regatta of Venice won by the 'pink' – News

The historic regatta of Venice won by the 'pink' – News

The victory of the ‘pink’ gondolino led by the couple Matteo Zaniol and Nicolò Trabuio won the Venice Historical Regatta. Leading right from the start, the pair resisted the attempt of Simone Costantini and Federico Busetto’s ‘canarin’ (yellow) and Giacomo Marangon and Gabriele Lazzarini’s ‘blue’. A competition characterized by a substantial correctness but above all by the appearance in the first positions of new promises of the oar so that those who were on the ‘canarin’ had qualified during the selection competitions in a completely unexpected way. So much so that Costantini and Busetto had said by way of challenge: “Now that we’re at it, we’ll win”. It didn’t go like this but the new recruits overtook well-known faces such as the winners of the 2022 edition Andrea Ortica and Jacopo Colombi who finished fourth.
The victory, for women, of the ‘orange’ mascareta by Silvia Bon and Debora Scarpa was extraordinary. Last February, the two rowers, while training, had been hit by a water taxi and were described as “little alive”, after their boat had literally been broken in two. It is no coincidence that even today they considered it “a miracle” to be in the race and successful, moreover with a boat on loan.

