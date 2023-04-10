Date Kemeraltı BazaarIt is estimated to have been built during the reign of Selim III, one of the Ottoman sultans, and is owned by individuals. Cakaloglu HanÇakaloğlu Inn for the Beautification AssociationThe restitution study, prepared by İzmir, was approved by İzmir No. 1 Regional Directorate of Cultural Heritage Preservation.

After confirmation Izmir Metropolitan Municipality with Konak Municipality crews took action to clean up. The inn, which was used as a warehouse by paper and cardboard collectors, was cleaned against the risk of fire; Thus, its historical texture emerged.

‘CLEANED, BEAUTY REVEALED’

Stating that there are many inns such as Çakaloğlu Inn in the Kemeraltı region, the President of the historical Kemeraltı Tradesmen Association Semih Girgin said, “There are infrastructure works on the agenda of Kemeraltı. What needs to be done after the infrastructure here is the superstructure works and our values. We have very valuable buildings here. The damaged history The buildings need to be restored and gain value. One of these buildings is Çakaloğlu Inn. Konak Municipality took a step towards this, a meeting was held with the heirs and an association was established. The Inn was in an idle state. The cleaning was done and the beauty here was revealed. We are extremely pleased with this. It should be touched like Çakaloğlu We have very valuable buildings that need to be built. Owners have a very serious responsibility towards Kemeraltı. After we fail to protect the values ​​here, we have no chance to move forward. Çakaloğlu Inn, I hope this will be the beginning. It is being built right next to the Economics Congress building, there are works on Havra Street. In the Damlacık region “At the moment, if the owners add value to their properties, Kemeraltı’s future will be very clear,” he said.

