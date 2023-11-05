The History and Controversy of Daylight Saving Time in the United States

Daylight Saving Time: A Closer Look at the Clock Change Debate

(CNN) — As the second Sunday of March approaches, Americans prepare to “spring forward” and set their clocks ahead by an hour. Daylight Saving Time, a practice followed by the United States and many other countries, involves moving clocks forward one hour in March and turning them back one hour in November. But as the debate continues over the benefits and drawbacks of this time change, lawmakers are exploring the possibility of making Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The concept of Daylight Saving Time dates back to World War I, when it was implemented in Europe and the United States to conserve fuel and energy. The practice gained traction again during World War II, with the United States maintaining permanent Daylight Saving Time for most of the war to save fuel. However, a post-war survey revealed that only 17% of Americans favored year-round Daylight Saving Time.

During the energy crisis of the 1970s, another attempt was made to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time. The measure aimed to save fuel but faced criticism after several accidents involving pedestrians in the dark. Public approval dwindled, resulting in Congress voting to return to standard time.

In the United States, individual states are not required by law to follow the time change. States like Hawaii, most of Arizona, and some territories in the Pacific and Caribbean opt out of the practice. However, the clock change is such a source of irritation for lawmakers that the U.S. Senate passed a bill in March 2022 to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. The bill awaits approval from the House of Representatives and President Joe Biden.

Despite the Senate’s push, House lawmakers failed to vote on the bill in 2022. Nonetheless, a bipartisan group of senators reintroduced legislation on March 2 to end the clock change, advocating for permanent summer time. In the House, Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Florida, introduced a companion bill to the Sunshine Protection Act.

The debate over Daylight Saving Time stems from its impact on human body rhythms tuned to the Earth’s rotation. Studies over the past 25 years have revealed conflicting effects resulting from the time change. Some studies indicate an increase in car accidents after losing an hour of sleep, while others suggest a decrease in thefts due to an extra hour of sunlight. The start of Daylight Saving Time has also been linked to a higher number of heart attacks. On the other hand, people tend to report being happier when there is an additional hour of daylight.

Moreover, the economic implications of Daylight Saving Time have also played a role in its implementation. Although energy savings were initially cited as a reason, the actual savings are minimal. The push for daylight saving primarily comes from various sectors of the economy. Lobbyists in the recreational sports industry have advocated for longer daylight hours, making it easier for customers to engage in outdoor activities after work. Conversely, industries such as the film industry prefer darker evenings, as it generally decreases movie attendance. Contrary to popular belief, even farmers have expressed reservations about Daylight Saving Time, as it poses challenges in getting their produce to market early in the morning.

Ultimately, whether the extra hour of sunlight brings tangible benefits remains unclear. It depends on an individual’s perspective and desires. However, it seems that Daylight Saving Time is here to stay for the foreseeable future in the United States.

As the debate continues, there is no definitive answer to the question of whether Daylight Saving Time is a beneficial practice. For now, Americans will diligently adjust their clocks twice a year, eagerly embracing longer days or dreading a loss of precious sleep.

Share this: Facebook

X

