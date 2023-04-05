In an extensive project, the 13-comradeship, which has more than 1000 members, is working on the historical documentation of the Ried garrison location, which is historically interwoven with developments in Braunau and Schärding. During the research, unusual aspects emerged: Municipalities such as Obernberg, Utzenaich and Geinberg also wanted to become barracks locations, but this came to nothing after several years of examination by the respective authorities. Two books are planned for the current project.

“We want to record the story and are looking for documents of all kinds, especially photos,” says Gerald Held, who was a non-commissioned officer in the 13th Panzer Grenadier Battalion in Ried before retiring and is now significantly driving the current documentation project of the 13th Comradeship . Recent history is of course already well documented.

Gerald Held, 13-comradeship

Bild: sitting



“We are looking for material from the period up to the end of the 1950s. There may still be documents and records from grandpa’s estate in one or the other attic. We are interested in everything that has to do with the location of the garrison – photos, records, anecdotes , exit tickets: we are happy for everything, we digitize the material.” If you can contribute something, send an email to [email protected] or take via www.13-kameradschaft.at contact. The designers also view newspapers from the past, as well as documents in the state, state and city archives.

The historian Florian Kotanko contributes the historical contribution in relation to Braunau. The district capital has particularly unusual aspects to offer: Braunau was the seat of the Imperial and Royal Navy Academy from 1915 to 1918, although there is no sea far and wide. During the First World War, the Academy had to be relocated from Fiume (now Rijeka) because Italy had declared war on the Danube Monarchy. Braunau was considered an emergency solution, the mayor had arranged it. The Inn was of course unsuitable for the practical training of the marines, which was completed at Lake Wolfgang. The theory lessons took place in Braunau. In Braunau there used to be the “Salzburger Tor barracks” for “stationary” units.

Braunau was a barracks location until the end of the Second World War, but not since. Like Ried and Braunau, the Schärding location used to be part of the 17th Infantry Regiment. From September 1937, the 3rd Rifle Company was stationed in Schärding in the building that later became the vocational school, but the unit was already relocated to Ried in 1938. In the current project, historian Norbert Leitner is responsible for documenting the Schärding site. “We’re in the middle of our work, but a look at the archives has already revealed several unusual aspects,” says Gerald Held.

In 1956, Obernberg applied for the location of its own barracks. “We had our sights set on a specific area – where the road maintenance department is located today. The ministry was there and there were already plans for the building. But the project finally fizzled out in the early 1960s.” In 1957, the communities of Utzenaich and Geinberg had also applied to become a barracks location. These projects also failed. Nowadays unthinkable: Around 80 years ago there was a combat shooting range near Lohnsburg-Stelzen, where live shots were fired from one slope to the other. More than 80 years ago, a combat parade ground was planned on the site of today’s Ried waste collection center in Danner.

Recording from 1940 from the Rieder barracks

Image: Archive PzGrenB13



Today, Ried is the only barracks location in the Innviertel

The only barracks in the Innviertel today are those in Ried, which are now to be modernized by around 40 million euros. In 1929 the then mayor Wilflingseder had held initial talks with the ministry. Construction began in 1936 at the current location and opened in September 1937 with the 17th Infantry Regiment. In 1938 the regiment was taken over by the German Wehrmacht and renamed the 135th Infantry Regiment.

From 1939 to 1942, barracks were built right next to the barracks in the area of ​​Leitgebstraße, where first Wehrmacht soldiers and then war refugees were housed – the barracks themselves were also converted into a refugee camp after the war and served as a field hospital for the Rieder hospital. In 1955, with the Hungarian crisis, refugees were billeted again. The Rieder Kaserne in its current form was reopened in 1958.

Author Dieter Seitl Local editor Innviertel Dieter Seitl