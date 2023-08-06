The hole that ‘decorates’ the square of the Cathedral of Santa Marta

The Cathedral of Santa Marta, cataloged as one of the most important historical, tourist and religious places in Colombia, today has a hole a few meters away that ‘decorates’ it, giving it a bad appearance for the thousands of national and foreign visitors, who do not lose sight of it. opportunity to take your best photographic memory. Added to this, there were several people who were injured on July 29 when they arrived en masse to attend the procession of Our Lady Santa Marta, patron saint of the city. Many passers-by who pass unsuspectingly by the place face the same fate on a daily basis, and what is worse, that the damage to the cobblestones, which also become blunt weapons for the inhabitants living on the streets, has been occurring for several weeks without that the authorities take the necessary measures. Some day soon, I’m sure they’ll fix it! Photo Ly Erick Amasifuen Pinche

