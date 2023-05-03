The holiday is coming to an end, and the sun is going to go offline. In the next two days, there will be heavy rainfall in Changsha- Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

Changsha Evening News, May 2 (all-media reporter Zhang Yangzi) The “May 1st” holiday is coming to an end, and Sunshine is about to go offline. The Hunan Provincial Meteorological Observatory predicts that there will be heavy precipitation from the evening of the 2nd to the 6th, of which there will be local heavy rains in northern Hunan from the 2nd to the 3rd, and the heavy rain area will gradually press southward from the evening of the 4th to the 6th.

Changsha also ushered in the peak of the return journey, and the rain began to increase frequently. The last day of the holiday was basically dominated by short-term showers, and it would not be continuous large-scale precipitation. From the 4th to the 6th after the holiday, Changsha will usher in more obvious precipitation. According to the forecast of the Municipal Meteorological Observatory on the 2nd, there will be moderate to heavy rain in Changsha from the evening of the 3rd to the daytime of the 4th; from the 4th to the 5th, there will be a process of heavy rainfall, accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms and strong winds and other strong convective weather; on the 6th , with light to moderate rain; from the 7th to the 9th, cloudy to sunny.

Although the rain returned, the temperature did not drop too sharply this time. The forecast of the provincial and municipal meteorological departments shows that the temperature will gradually rise before the 6th, and the maximum temperature in some areas of central and southern Hunan will be above 30°C from the 3rd to the 5th. With the arrival of a new round of rain, the cold air is cooling down again. The highest temperature in Changsha this Sunday will return to 23°C, and the lowest temperature will return to 16°C.

Meteorological experts reminded that it is necessary to focus on preventing secondary disasters such as mountain torrents, geological disasters, and urban waterlogging that may be induced by local heavy rainfall in northern and central Hunan, and at the same time prevent wet roads, low visibility, short-term heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms caused by rainfall. The impact of strong convective weather on return traffic safety and outdoor activities during the “May 1st” holiday.

Source: Changsha Evening News