The homeland needs us – breaking latest news

Quilanga, June 8, 2023

The crisis deepens in our homeland, which has suffered and endured the indolence of the powers of the day for many years. From the very moment the republic was born as independent and sovereign, such a precept has not been possible, moreover, since 1830, those who have taken turns in political power and after them economic and media power have biased in favor of minorities.

Our fragile democracy, a political system that by definition is “the government of the people” is weakened precisely because the people have not taken over the leadership, management and administration of resources; while, on the other, the constituted powers make an effort to proclaim themselves defenders of democracy when they speak of the institutionality in danger, when in reality their existence is in danger. the state in which.

The elective and delegative democracy that we have lived through for the last 40 years, controlled by a party regime and the movementocracy that has given birth to three constitutions, have not disrupted, but worse, transformed the political system of government and, after each national or local election, the mode of operation continues, repeating the saying “last day of despotism and first of the same.”

From my little corner where I write these lines I want to think that every time they call us and force us to vote they have atrophied the radicalism to act and even the capacity for astonishment, so typical of an indomitable spirit, cracks, to the point of believing that the great transformations will occur anywhere, except in this country that has everything, but in the end it seems that it does not have it or does not belong to it.

I don’t know if by chance of fate, by strategic planning or simply by the application of a constitutional precept, the “normality” of electing a president and assembly members every four years has been interrupted and we are called for elections on August 20 to complete the period of the assemblymen dismissed by the cross death and of the president who is forced to shorten his term.

This government decision set in motion all the leaders of political parties and movements that, without a doubt, puts to the test all the organizations that, between scared and seasoned, go after a chair in Carondelet or in the National Assembly.

We have a baggage of “ideals” of different tendencies, regardless of the fact that they will only be there for 18 months. Familiar and unknown faces but together respond to the same patterns of behavior and action. They have divided the country between “ists” and it is easy to decipher that what is at stake is the settling of scores, revenge, the hatred that separates them, but that behind the scenes their economic interests and egomania identify them.

For this reason, THE COUNTRY NEEDS US urgently. This elective historical moment should not only be a generational renewal of the elites: children for parents, nephews for uncles, friends for neighbors, this moment is ideal to seek and find a way out that revolutionizes the way of doing national and local politics, the way to lead, manage and administer public resources that belong to everyone and especially to those who need it most.

From our spaces we contribute in the constant search because if a different Ecuador is possible, that our ideas, actions and coherence of values ​​are the contribution and that our vote responds to a critical analysis of reality and at the end of the tunnel is the engine to establish justice and peace.