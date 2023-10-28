The horoscope for October 28 promises success for six zodiac signs

The day of the lunar eclipse – the last Saturday of the month, October 28 – astrologers call the time when intuition is practically at zero – logic must be used to solve problems. After all, today the Sun will eclipse the Moon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

The influence of negative trends is evident, but you cope with all difficulties. It is possible to get along with different people, including those who are not at all like you or who have recently supported your opponents. Resumption of cooperation with former business partners is possible, ukr.media claims.

A favorable day for filing documents and contacts with government organizations. Business trips are good for Aries. Rest is a bit worse: not all representatives of the sign manage to relax and, at least for a while, throw work worries out of their heads.

Taurus

The beginning of the day will be successful and fruitful. At this time, business negotiations are going well with Taurus, thanks to allies, you quickly solve difficult issues. Cash inflows or deals that will soon bring profit are not excluded.

Later, business activity will decline, and events will develop more slowly than you would like. Be patient, try not to get angry over little things. Disagreements with colleagues and disputes with loved ones are possible. Fortunately, in both cases, it will be possible to quickly restore peace and understanding.

twins

A wonderful day that will surely bring many pleasant surprises. You excel at complex tasks, you creatively approach solving tasks that have left others at a dead end, and you achieve success. Someone may envy your victories, but they are unlikely to try to stop you.

Any cooperation that begins this day will be fruitful. However, it is best for Gemini to combine efforts with people from whom they can learn something, borrow useful experience. The information received today will soon come in handy.

Cancer

It will be easier to cope with work tasks if you do not mix professional and personal interests, focus on what is useful for business. It may seem to Cancers that colleagues and business partners are specially provoking you, playing on your feelings; but this should not distract you from your goal.

Try not to be sad, even if things don’t go as you would like. You will undoubtedly find a way not only to improve your own mood, but also to please your loved ones. Solving important financial issues is better to postpone until the afternoon; the same applies to deals and purchases.

a lion

Everything will work out if, firstly, you don’t get nervous about little things, and secondly, you listen to your intuition and follow its prompts. Many Leos will have to make adjustments to the plans they made earlier, but you should not be upset about this: the changes will be beneficial.

It is possible to receive information thanks to which you will make the right decisions, avoid mistakes and losses. The second half of the day is suitable for family activities; communication with loved ones brings a lot of joy.

Virgo

A favorable day for finding allies and partners, starting cooperation. You will successfully solve tasks that others have not coped with, and you will be able to strengthen your professional position. Cash receipts are possible, and career growth is not excluded; however, neither one nor the other will be a gift of fate – you will have to work, make an effort.

Many Virgos will be able to bring to an end the cases started earlier, to complete work on projects that took a lot of energy. This can be a reason for an impromptu party or a home holiday, you will have a great time and please your loved ones.

Libra

Keep calm no matter what happens. Bustle and confusion may reign around, and you better stick to the previously prepared plan of action, clearly understand what and why you are doing, not to be influenced from the side. Financial losses are possible for Libras, but you should not be nervous about them: soon you will receive a significant amount.

Try to avoid conflicts, do not let small disputes turn into an exchange of reproaches and claims. You will not only have to keep your feelings under control, but also help others cope with negative emotions.

Scorpio

Good day. You will achieve a lot if you don’t put things off and start implementing bold ideas. New tasks and plans may appear, many Scorpios will have to work more than usual. But representatives of the sign will not complain, because the reward will be generous, and they understand it perfectly.

Interesting acquaintances, meetings with unusual people are possible. You make a good impression on everyone you deal with, you quickly find a common language with those you meet for the first time. Pleasant news received in the afternoon will lift your spirits.

Sagittarius

A favorable day for business communication, meetings with potential partners and possible employers, the beginning of cooperation. Likely to receive support from people you previously did not consider allies; even recent rivals can take your side. Small but very timely cash receipts are possible.

Sometimes it is difficult to separate business relationships from personal ones, it is not surprising that office romances begin on this day. New hobbies will give Sagittarians positive emotions, but are unlikely to play an important role in their lives.

Capricorn

Capricorns have a lot of work and worries, but you have enough strength and energy to cope with everything. Many issues related to the organization of work, processing of documents, obtaining the necessary permits can be solved much faster than you expected, and this is very gratifying.

In the afternoon, new ideas will appear, and soon you will meet people who will help you realize your ideas. You will be able to help friends and relatives, give excellent advice, tell you how best to approach an unusual and difficult matter. Probable gifts and pleasant surprises, good news.

Aquarius

Difficult day. To get the desired results, you will have to, firstly, work hard, and secondly, resort to methods that seem risky. However, you are lucky, so you will not have to regret your endeavors. It is possible to receive support from old acquaintances, attractive business offers are not excluded.

At work, disputes and disagreements with colleagues and management are not excluded for Aquarius. But at home, you spend time with pleasure, because you get along well with loved ones, and you are happy about unexpected visits from friends.

Pisces

The first half of the day is very favorable. This is a time of good coincidences, interesting things, meetings with unusual people. You easily win the sympathy of those around you, new acquaintances can become your allies, reliable business partners.

The day is suitable for Pisces to start work on projects that require a creative approach. You give free rein to your imagination, and it tells you how to better solve the issues that have put those around you at a standstill. Cash receipts, valuable gifts and other pleasant surprises are possible.

It is also worth reminding that according to the Eastern horoscope, October 28 is the day of the Merry Sheep (Goat).

A sheep is a generous and contradictory creature. She may not be too “convenient” for communication, but at the same time benevolent; show practicality, but have childlike features; be smart, but trust others. The character of the Sheep is complex and multifaceted, like a mosaic of contradictions.

Sometimes Ovechka likes to talk too much, but she can also quickly “derail” the situation thanks to her inherent sense of humor. Sheep does not tolerate dissatisfaction and works hard to become self-sufficient, especially on a material level. She values ​​financial stability and is ready to make efforts to achieve success in business and career.

People born on the day of the Merry Sheep can become farmers or engage in politics, but in the second case their careers will be short-lived due to limited ability for long-term planning. Also, being too gullible is not always an advantage in the political world.

“Today it is recommended to record your thoughts on paper. These can be any ideas: plans, a shopping list, interesting logical conclusions or even poems. Tomorrow, these records may become interesting material for re-reading. Save your thoughts and ideas because they can lead to interesting discoveries and insights.” – experts of Eastern astrology advise.

We will remind you that earlier astrologer Marina Skadi (Marina Sokolova) told for whom November promises to be much more interesting and positive than October.

Photo from open sources

55

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Facebook

X

