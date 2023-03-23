The New ESE San Francisco de Asís Departmental Hospital is sinking more and more into total crisis, with no structural solution in sight.

Today, March 22, the Patient Quality and Safety Committee of this institution, intervened by the national government through Supersalud, carried out an evaluation of the current conditions of the hospital and determined to declare a health emergency.

Among many deficiencies, this Committee emphasized the lack of supplies, medicines and blood products, the oxygen plant, the molecular biology laboratory and air conditioning out of service, lack of sutures and anesthetics in the operating room, lack of reagents in the laboratory clinical.

There is no paper for medical formulas, clinical histories, exams and studies, there is a lack of ambulances, general practitioners and wages are owed to plant employees (4 months), contracted (four months), specialists (five months).

The main public hospital in Chocó is dying, despite the announcements and commitments of the national government.