A lot of emotion and desire to do well that demonstrated by the 25 boys and girls of the IAL hotel management school in Friuli Venezia Giulia chosen for the inauguration of Pope Francis’ Holy Christmas.

With the delegation of Friuli Venezia Giulia, which brought the artistic crib of Sutrio to the Vatican, the students of the fourth years of the professional paths of tourism, dining room and kitchen were in fact called to a task of great responsibility: preparing and serving the lunch in Santa Marta for Pope Francis and 80 people and then dinner for the poor at the Community of the Sisters of Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

It is not the first time for the students of the hotel school, who already in 2018 had been called to prepare the convivial banquet in Sala Nervi and thus contribute to the Christmas setting of St. Peter’s square: four years ago with the fir tree and now with the Crib of Sutrio.

“I believe that this exceptional moment will remain in the hearts of the boys and all of us for a long time – declares Luciano Bordin, new president of Ial Fvg. It was a very important test bench: we can only strongly believe in this type of activity that together with the internships organized during the year, they allow us to represent to our kids what their not too distant future will be”.

Under the guidance of the teachers Bombardella, Vendruscolo, Pezzella, Maragna, Zuin, Tignani and Ronchetti, the young students of the Ial Fvg set up and brought to the table the excellence of the territory: raw ham and hand-cut cooked in a crust were served, duck speck curls with apple and montasio salad, cjarsons with winter herbs seasoned with sage butter and smoked ricotta and for the second course the friulana red spotted medallion with refosco and baked potatoes or the alternative for vegetarians frico with Val di Cosa onion slowfood presidium with toasted polenta from Mortegliano.

As for the dessert, the choice fell on the gubana, also made by the pastry chef students of the School. Dishes that have been made thanks to the products of Fidilat – Dairy Pordenone di Filiera, La Blave di Mortean, Grappa Nonino, La Rossa Pezzata del Friuli Venezia Giulia, La Cipolla Rosa della Valcosa, Borgo delle Mele, Bakery Gastronomia Pasticceria F.lli Martin 1958 and Dok Dall’Ava.