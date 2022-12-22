The hotel waiter is temporarily switching to express delivery! What preparations do you need to make to become a takeaway rider?

A few days ago, the bureaus of commerce in Beijing, Hangzhou and other places issued a proposal to the whole society. Citizens who are not on duty or have leisure time can independently join the ranks of takeaway riders on platforms such as Meituan, Ele.me, and Dingdong Maicai. The Hangzhou Catering Association also calls on employees of catering companies who are on holiday to join the ranks of riders on various platforms.

Yesterday, Guo Zhiqiang, the head of the Meituan Longxiangqiao Station, received several newcomers. Most of them are engaged in the service industry. Because of the epidemic, they have temporarily lost their income. They are couriers. Recently, even the chef has been infected, and the restaurant had to close down temporarily.”

Veteran riders earn more than 1,000 yuan a day. New riders have to do what they can when they start work and run orders.

“Now our transportation capacity is seriously insufficient, and it would be good to have external force to share it.” Regarding the joining of newcomers, Guo Zhiqiang said that there is already a mature process: after a simple assessment, first take the site information to the nearest health station for free To apply for a health certificate, if you want to stay, you need to pay a deposit of 50-100 yuan. Other tools, including electric vehicles and takeaway boxes, are provided by the site.

“Overall, the hard threshold is really not high, but it’s definitely not as easy as everyone thinks when it comes to running.” Lu Qi, a veteran rider at Longxiang Bridge Station, said that he has more than five years of experience in running singles. Many rider apprentices. He found that the biggest problem for novices is eagerness for success. Without proficient delivery skills, if you want to run more orders and make more money, it will only be counterproductive, and some even have accidents shortly after leaving the house.

Guo Zhiqiang also gave some advice to new riders who are running food delivery for the first time. For example, first familiarize yourself with the settings of the Rider App. In fact, food delivery platforms all have a support measure for new riders. For example, Meituan has given priority to assigning new riders a “novice notice” that is less difficult to deliver, and a “novice exemption card” that provides additional opportunities for exemption. The “novice VR order simulation” for riders to get familiar with the delivery process faster.

In other words, if a new rider encounters violations such as overtime, as long as it is caused by non-subjective factors, there will be a certain chance of exemption. “I suggest that novices choose a delivery area that they are familiar with at the beginning, and then run more recent orders to familiarize themselves with the process.” Guo Zhiqiang said that it is best for novices to turn off the “Send Order” button in the first week and place the order by themselves Select the appropriate order from the pool, and at the same time set the “order quantity” to 2 orders.

“Practice makes perfect when it comes to running orders. There are a lot of orders in the recent epidemic, so novices should not worry, take your time.” Lu Qi said. In terms of income that has attracted the most attention, he revealed that because of the current high delivery unit price, many long-distance orders, and platform subsidies, some veteran riders earn more than 1,000 yuan a day, which is indeed considerable.

However, more orders also mean more places to run, and a greater risk of infection. Guo Zhiqiang specially reminded newcomers who want to deliver food, they must know that food delivery and courier brothers are susceptible to infection. For example, there were more than 70 riders at the Meituan Longxiangqiao Station, and now nearly 30 riders have various degrees of infection. Physical abnormalities, “If you are in poor health and have underlying diseases, we suggest that you still focus on your body.”

Be sure to recognize the location of the business district on the map

and dare to ask the way

Carry a 20,000mAh power bank with you

I go out at 10 o’clock in the morning every day, and go home after get off work around 9 o’clock in the evening, and I am on the way to deliver food except for meals. This is the daily work status of the rider Zhu Mingli in the recent period.

Zhu Mingli has been a rider in Hangzhou for nearly 6 years, and is currently in charge of the delivery service in a commercial area in the west of Hangzhou. Zhu Mingli said that his service team has 40 riders on duty, but recently 9 riders have been resting at home because they were positive. There are no newcomers yet, and the riders are in a state of overload every day.

At about 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon, Zhu Mingli had already delivered 39 orders, and he delivered 71 orders the day before yesterday and the day before yesterday. “Recently, the number of orders per day is between 70-80 orders, which is about ten orders more than usual.” And he found that the delivery of more noodles and porridge recently may be because many people are sick.

Zhu Mingli said that many people feel that the food delivery is slow recently. In addition to the surge in orders and the decrease in personnel, another important reason is that the restaurant is also very short-handed, and the food is very slow to prepare and deliver.

In the past 6 years in Hangzhou, Zhu Mingli has led 70 or 80 apprentices. For novices, Zhu Mingli reminded them to first distinguish whether they want to be full-time riders or part-time riders. If you are a part-time rider, it is usually a crowdsourcing platform, and you need to prepare your own battery car. Only full-time riders on the platform are equipped with battery cars.

In addition to the battery car, the most important thing to carry with you is a power bank. Generally speaking, a 20,000mAh power bank can be used for a day.

In order to let novices get on the road quickly, Zhu Mingli also prepared a set of business district maps and guides. On the map, the entry methods of each district are marked, which districts can be entered by bicycle, which districts cannot be entered by bicycle, which locations have more orders, and food delivery. Where to put it after arriving.

Zhu Mingli said that if you want to go for food delivery, you must first recognize the location of the business district on the map and dare to ask for directions. This is the most basic. “Otherwise, when you first run, you won’t be able to find it anywhere and dare not ask. It won’t work if you rely on the map.”

Secondly, you must receive and deliver orders within the range you are familiar with. “At the beginning, the delivery may be very far away, and you may encounter embarrassing problems such as the electric car running out of battery or the phone running out of battery.”

Zhu Mingli said that especially part-time riders on crowdsourcing platforms have to take orders from all over the world, and there are situations where they run farther and farther. Before going out, they must estimate the battery capacity of their battery cars.