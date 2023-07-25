The hottest days of the year are coming in Cali

The El Niño phenomenon that, according to the scientific community, will occur from August and will bring heat waves and a prolonged dry season to Cali.

Beyond the fact that currently the dry days are getting stronger in the capital of the Valley, this event is estimated to occur between the second semester of 2023 and the first of 2024,

This climate could mean an increase in forest fires and water scarcity in our country, generated due to its geographical complexity such as the coasts of the Caribbean Sea to the North, the current of the Pacific Ocean, as well as the mountain ranges that cross it through the center from north to south.

What temperature is Cali getting?

The capital of Valle del Cauca mainly enjoys a tropical climate, characterized by being hot and dry.

However, the “Sucursal del Cielo” maintains two seasons where rainfall is more abundant.

The first goes from March to May and the second from October to December, with April and November being the months with the most rain.

In contrast, the months in the middle of the year are the driest in the Colombian city: June, July and August.

Actual temperature

During the day in Cali, the maximum temperature ranges between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature for its part drops at dawn to 19 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Last Thursday, July 19, in Cali, the temperature reached 35 degrees Celsius with a thermal sensation of 36 degrees; ranking among the highest so far in 2023.

“The years 2021 and 2022, so far, have been the hottest in Earth’s history. “And the year 2023 could surpass them, the records date back to the 1800s since records have been kept in the old continent. Yes, it’s true, these have been the hottest years on the planet,” said Óscar Ramírez Benjumea, a specialized professional from the CVC’s Environmental Technical Department.

Data

1. In 1950 the temperature in Valle del Cauca was 23 degrees Celsius, in the 70s and 80s it increased to 24 degrees Celsius and now the average temperature of the department is 25 degrees.

2. According to the CVC, the records say that the highest temperature recorded in the capital of the Valley was 36.7 degrees in 1997, with an El Niño Phenomenon in its greatest expression. Until now, this temperature has not been exceeded.

Forecast

“And although several cloudy days appear and with some rain, what happens in the dry season is that there will be less rainfall, the clouds will drop, as will the relative humidity; therefore, solar radiation will increase. The high temperatures are due to this situation,” said Saúl Ramírez, a technician from the CVC Hydroclimatology Network.

The CVC reported that the dry season will last until mid-September.

How is the weather in Colombia?

According to IDEAM, there are at least four types of climate in Colombia: tropical, dry, temperate, and cold in the high mountains.

In the case of tropical climates, four subtypes are identified: rainy forest or equatorial, rainy forest or monsoonal, savannah with dry winter, and savannah with dry summer.

For dry weather, in Colombia the very hot arid or desert and very hot semi-arid or steppe are perceived.

The first is perceived in the upper part of Guajira and the second in the middle and lower zone of the same department plus sectors of the Caribbean coast.

climate on the planet

Last June was the hottest ever recorded on our planet and this has been followed by an early July that already includes 10 of the hottest days in history.

China, for example, is experiencing the latest extreme heat wave two weeks after record-breaking temperatures in Beijing.

