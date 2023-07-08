Home » The hours for the use of El Rodadero beach are modified
News

The hours for the use of El Rodadero beach are modified

by admin

The government secretary José Humberto Torres explained that, with the entry into force of the Decree, it is ordered to enable two hours for the use of El Rodadero beach, divided into two shifts: from 8 am to 6 pm and from 6 pm. pm until 12 am

The measure seeks to promote the right to work y al vital minimum, as well as mitigating labor effects that those who regularly provide tourist services in this spa may have, due to the realization of the V South American Beach Games and the Fiesta del Mar.

Through Decree 170 of July 5, 2023, Mayor Virna Johnsontemporarily extends the hours for rest, recreation, the sale of consumer goods and the provision of chair rental services on El Rodadero beach.

Said administrative act orders the temporary modification of article 9 literal a) numeral 1 of District Decree 376 of 2015which contemplates the hours for the use of the beach and the activities of the tourist service providers in this resort

It may interest you: Santa Marta beaches will have temporary closure for oxygenation

The government secretary José Humberto Torres andHe explained that, with the entry into force of the Decree, it is ordered to enable two hours for the use of El Rodadero beach, divided into two shifts: from 8 am to 6 pm and from 6 pm to 12 amhours that will only be in force between the date of publication of the administrative act that establishes it and July 31, 2023.

The measure is taken into consideration of the official letter sent to the Mayor’s Office of Santa Martaby the board of directors of the V South American Games of Beach and the Multiactive Services Cooperative Tourist “Coopsetumag” on behalf of the chair rental unionwho requested to temporarily modify the hours of use of El Rodadero beach, given the sports activities to be carried out in the area.

It is worth specifying that during said hours, only operators and tourist services personnel may provide tourist services. authorized by the District Government Secretariat for the sale of consumption and rental of chairs.

See also  The health reform made the U party leave the government coalition - news

In the same way, the figure of ‘pico y cédula’ is maintained for operators or beach chair rental providers in each of the daily shifts, which cannot exceed 12 providers.

It may interest you: Temporary closures of beaches for oxygenation and cleaning

You may also like

Hallstatt – New Early Iron Age tomb discovered

People Well-being to well-being | Photo themes |...

Tidy up the house

Woman critically injured after a knife attack in...

It is obscene how many bankrupt politicians want...

In Buenaventura, Petro proposes to pay young people...

How a swimming pond helps with worries

Nayib Bukele’s “sports wash”

Cuban Embassies Update Consular Fees for Educational and...

The Risaralda Registry is strengthened in each of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy