The hours for the use of El Rodadero beach are modified

The government secretary José Humberto Torres explained that, with the entry into force of the Decree, it is ordered to enable two hours for the use of El Rodadero beach, divided into two shifts: from 8 am to 6 pm and from 6 pm. pm until 12 am

The measure seeks to promote the right to work y al vital minimum, as well as mitigating labor effects that those who regularly provide tourist services in this spa may have, due to the realization of the V South American Beach Games and the Fiesta del Mar.

Through Decree 170 of July 5, 2023, Mayor Virna Johnsontemporarily extends the hours for rest, recreation, the sale of consumer goods and the provision of chair rental services on El Rodadero beach.

Said administrative act orders the temporary modification of article 9 literal a) numeral 1 of District Decree 376 of 2015which contemplates the hours for the use of the beach and the activities of the tourist service providers in this resort

The measure is taken into consideration of the official letter sent to the Mayor’s Office of Santa Martaby the board of directors of the V South American Games of Beach and the Multiactive Services Cooperative Tourist “Coopsetumag” on behalf of the chair rental unionwho requested to temporarily modify the hours of use of El Rodadero beach, given the sports activities to be carried out in the area.

It is worth specifying that during said hours, only operators and tourist services personnel may provide tourist services. authorized by the District Government Secretariat for the sale of consumption and rental of chairs.

In the same way, the figure of ‘pico y cédula’ is maintained for operators or beach chair rental providers in each of the daily shifts, which cannot exceed 12 providers.

