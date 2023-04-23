“The House in the Air must start operating, there is no other option”: Comptroller General

During a press conference held at the Andean Area University Foundation, the comptroller general, Carlos Hernan Rodriguez, pointed out that the controversy house in the air should come into operation.

“According to what the mayor Mello Castro has told us, the work must be finished in September of this year. According to a technical evaluation the amount of complementary works you need will be determined. What is said is that there are not many”, explained the comptroller general.

During the press conference, the official announced that opened a liability process due to irregularities in the construction of the first stage of the Casa en el Aire.

The irregularities presented have to do with non-compliance technical specifications, foundation problems and designs, “deficiencies in the finishes, among other aspects that did not allow the work to comply with the object for which it was hired”.

Although they asked about the names of officials investigated, He pointed out that out of respect for the officials they will be published after being notified.

However, the controller insisted on the need to finish the construction. “We require the indeclinable commitment of the mayor of Valledupar, beyond the resources, so that this work does not become a white elephant, but ends and the mayor is the person who leads the delivery”, added Carlos Hernán Rodríguez.

TOTAL ABANDONMENT

Through the Office of Culturepart of the work is being used, however, the internal part is in a state of neglect, “exposed to deterioration due to the passage of time and to vandalism due to the lack of surveillance of it”according to the control entity.

In addition, its support would not have been projected in the futureits social and cultural use to comply with the purpose for which it was hired, for which, according to the entity, there is a detriment for the entire amount invested in the execution of the work: $13,264 million.

GODPARENTS

Last February, the Rafael Escalona Foundation submitted a letter to the Valledupar City Hall requesting to manage and lead the opening of the House in the Air.

The Foundation explained that they they are the greatest mourners that the emblematic building “From uncle, grandfather, father, Rafael Escalona, ​​be exalted, work well and the cultural project be a success”. The objective will be to develop a tourist-cultural agenda.

By Deivis Caro