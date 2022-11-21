The alarm was sounded around 4.30 pm on Monday 21 November by the neighbour, who returned early by pure chance to vial d’Aviano in Cordenons.

So mom and son managed to get to safety immediately, outside the one-story house on fire.

The fire broke out from the flue of the fireplace, lit shortly before, spreading rapidly to the wooden roof and releasing a dense cloud of acrid smoke, pushed by the currents towards the village.

«I shouldn’t even have been here – says the neighbor –, I usually come home in the evening, around 8.30-9pm… I noticed the smoke coming out of the ventilated roof, I immediately ran to warn them. At home there was the wife with the child, they hadn’t noticed a thing».

The rescue machine immediately set in motion. The command of the Pordenone fire brigade sent 6 teams to the site with first departure, ladder trucks, tankers, tank trucks and reinforcements from Maniago to stem the flames.

Two and a half hours later, the firefighters, coordinated by foremen Alessandro Pertoldi and Angelo Da Pol, were still at work. Who extinguished the outbreaks on the roof, removing tiles and tarred sheath, who, with self-protectors, inside the house.

Residents and firefighters – even an off-duty firefighter who lives nearby – helped the family recover furniture, clothes, furnishings: everything that could be saved.

The firefighters entered the house, avoiding the jets of water from above and flames, and came out with their arms full of shirts, jackets, shoes, dishes, lamps, paintings, a guitar. Firefighters managed to save the garage roof and prevent the fire from engulfing the two adjacent terraced houses.

At 8.30 it was off. What remained of the roof was covered with sheets. The interior of the house was devastated and declared unusable: the damage was extensive. The family was hosted by the grandparents for the night.