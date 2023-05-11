The House Plenary approved constitutional reform creating the Agricultural and Rural Jurisdiction

The plenary of the House of Representatives approved the draft legislative act that creates the Agrarian and Rural Jurisdiction, through which it is intended to establish judges in the territories that promptly resolve land conflicts.

The initiative, which is the responsibility of the national government, was approved in the sixth debate and now goes to the Senate to complete its last two debates so that it can enter into force and be available after its regulation.

The representative Gabriel Becerra of Pacto Histórico, one of the coordinating speakers, stated that “the Chamber has complied with the peasantry, it has complied with the peace agreement, this is one of the projects that we have discussed and has had the support of all the parties ”.

He estimated that with this reform “we are beginning to overcome violence in the countryside forever through justice.”

For its part, the Conservative Party pointed out that thanks to the agreement that took place, a very significant tool is being delivered to the Colombian countryside and especially to peasants who require solutions on their lands.

The representative Carolina Arbeláez, from Cambio Radical, stressed that this reform leads Congress to move forward with the peace commitments, and stressed that these judges are needed to settle these conflicts that are in the regions. “This reform ended up being approved with the votes of the opposition, this shows that we can reach some minimal agreements.” with RSF

Related