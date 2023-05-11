Home » The House Plenary approved constitutional reform creating the Agricultural and Rural Jurisdiction
News

The House Plenary approved constitutional reform creating the Agricultural and Rural Jurisdiction

by admin
The House Plenary approved constitutional reform creating the Agricultural and Rural Jurisdiction

The plenary of the House of Representatives approved the draft legislative act that creates the Agrarian and Rural Jurisdiction, through which it is intended to establish judges in the territories that promptly resolve land conflicts.

The initiative, which is the responsibility of the national government, was approved in the sixth debate and now goes to the Senate to complete its last two debates so that it can enter into force and be available after its regulation.

The representative Gabriel Becerra of Pacto Histórico, one of the coordinating speakers, stated that “the Chamber has complied with the peasantry, it has complied with the peace agreement, this is one of the projects that we have discussed and has had the support of all the parties ”.

He estimated that with this reform “we are beginning to overcome violence in the countryside forever through justice.”

For its part, the Conservative Party pointed out that thanks to the agreement that took place, a very significant tool is being delivered to the Colombian countryside and especially to peasants who require solutions on their lands.

The representative Carolina Arbeláez, from Cambio Radical, stressed that this reform leads Congress to move forward with the peace commitments, and stressed that these judges are needed to settle these conflicts that are in the regions. “This reform ended up being approved with the votes of the opposition, this shows that we can reach some minimal agreements.” with RSF

See also  Spain authorizes Vivendi to raise stake in Prisa group By Reuters

You may also like

DAILY PREVIEW: Dates on May 12, 2023

Najam Sethi will not play the World Cup...

Petro proposes raising the salary of all regular...

Municipal utilities reduce the electricity price for thousands...

Explosion in Milan, many cars caught fire

Biden plan to reduce emissions from power plants

Safety: rescue station on Ruhrallee now officially handed...

Burn and surround, roads blocked, police absent

Richter Pharma: “I won’t take that anymore”

The first case of a man who goes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy