The Huascachaca wind farm comes into operation

The Huascachaca wind farm comes into operation

The Minas de Huascachaca Wind Project starts operating.


The Huascachaca wind farm, the largest in Ecuador, began its commercial operation this Friday, March 31, with a power of 50 megawatts, capable of supplying electricity to more than 90,000 homes, as announced in a statement by the Ministry of Energy and mines.

The park is located in the area of ​​San Sebastián de Yuluc, on a plateau at an altitude of 1,400 meters in the canton (municipality) of Saraguro, belonging to the southern province of Loja, on the border with Peru.

It has 14 wind turbines of 3,571 megawatts of power each, which will supply 130 gigawatt hours of annual energy, through the Cuenca-Loja line, of 138 kilovolts.

The construction of this wind farm involved an investment of 90 million dollars, by the public company Elecaustro, attached to the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

The entry into operation of this wind power plant will mean a reduction in emissions of 76,000 tons of carbon dioxide, according to the ministry statement. EFE

