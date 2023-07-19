The Huila Tour

DESHOJANDO MARGARITAS

By Margarita Suarez

A week ago I was talking about the Tour de Neiva and there was no shortage of people who wrote to me telling me that they are reinforcing teams to dethrone the leader Germán Casagua. Until you see, you don’t believe, or as they say in popular slang “on the day of the burning you will see the smoke”. While the Tour de France and the race for the Neiva Mayor’s Office are taking place, there is another tough competition to win the yellow shirt of the winner. I am referring to the Tour del Huila, which is on fire because a veteran has left the other riders behind. At the moment, the strongest pedaling has been done by Rodrigo Villalba Mosquera and it is paying off. In fact, he is the wearer of the leader’s “maillot jaune”. I don’t think they have made a dent, or tickle, as we say in Huila, the less noble attacks of some competitors, among them those of the team in the shadow of the quasi-vice president, who have punctured his tires, broken his chains, what They have pushed, through videos where they “accuse” him of the “crime” of being old. Rodrigo, the good one to govern, is 70 years old, an age at which he can guarantee from his own experience that he is still vital, creative and has plenty of strength to pedal. There are many examples in this regard, but let’s bring up just one more, that of the president of the most powerful country on the planet, I mean the United States of America, Joe Biden, who is going to turn 81. His doctor has just said, after a thorough routine check-up, that he is healthy and vigorous, ready to run for re-election in 2024. While pedaling, Lara’s chain got tangled, she has not even decided to get on to the bike. I don’t know if it’s a lack of desire or sponsorship. He must be looking for a speech to launch it, as he did when newly sworn in as mayor of Neiva, he opened the San Pedro festivities with a photocopy of the text that his predecessor had delivered the previous year. Diógenes Plata Ramírez brought up the video and we were “paté”, as my Bogota friends say. Sandra Milena Hernández, a countrywoman of Harold Tejada, is a good competitor. She has the endorsement of the blue party, which has traditionally been the majority. We’ll soon find out how she’s doing in the lot when the polls come out. I’m out of track for now. Happy week.