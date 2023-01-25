Home News The Hukou Waterfall of the Yellow River is hung with icy ice, and the atmosphere of the Spring Festival is strong
The Hukou Waterfall of the Yellow River hangs high with icy ice.Photo by Yang Feng

Recently, as the temperature continues to drop, the surface of the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Yichuan County, Shaanxi Province has been frozen with ice and snow. Many sections of the river have formed natural ice bridges. Frozen wonders. Both sides of the majestic waterfall are covered with crystal icicles, ice hangs on the cliff, and the roaring and rushing river in the past condenses into a white “jade belt”. The white ice hangings and the torrent that has not been completely frozen form an interesting contrast, deducing a unique beauty that echoes the movement and the stillness. This is the unique “ice waterfall jade pot” spectacle in Hukou in winter.

During the Spring Festival, the Yellow River Hukou Waterfall Scenic Spot in Shaanxi launched wonderful intangible cultural heritage folk activities such as folk songs in northern Shaanxi, Yangge dramas, folk dramas, local operas, and dances. Visitors can experience the charming ice waterfalls and jade pots here. Lively scene. (Sun Ting Yang Feng)

