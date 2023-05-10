Home » The humanitarian spirit celebrated around the world – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
The whole world commemorated May 8, 2023, the International Day of the Red Cross and Red Crescent. The theme for this year is “We do everything with the heart”.

This world day is dedicated to celebrating the oneness and unity of the Red Cross and Red Crescent. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the humanitarian spirit and to pay tribute to people who make a difference in their community.

The day, which marks the birthday of the movement’s founder and first Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Henri Dunant, has been celebrated every year since 1948.

There are approximately 100 million members and many volunteers who serve others through the Red Crescent and the Red Cross. They perform all kinds of tasks for their fellow human beings, bringing relief to 170 nations around the world.

Rachel Doubidji

