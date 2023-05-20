The humidity suffocates the caleños

A report from Dagma and the Santiago de Cali Air Quality Surveillance System identified that the temperature trend for the first days of May, It has been the highest in the last four years.

According to this system, the humidity present in the environment is suffocating the caleños.

Although February and May These have been the months with reports of the highest average temperatures of the yearthe increase in relative humidity during the first days of this month has made it feel much hotter.

The physicist Diego Andrés Arias, an analyst of said system, indicated that The heat index is a measure that reflects the sensation of heat experienced by the human bodywhen the air temperature is combined with the relative humidity.

“When the relative humidity is high, the body’s ability to cool itself through sweat is reduced. This causes the sensation of heat to be higher than the actual air temperature,” Arias explained.

Analysis

When observing the data from the system stations, a slow trend towards the increase of the daily temperature averages is observed, based on the analysis carried out for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023, reaching the conclusion that the temperature trend for the first days of the month it has been the highest.

Although trends provide us with information related to the future, it is necessary to continue analyzing and measuring these behaviors day after dayin order to better understand how they can affect human health and ecosystems.

vegetal cover

The Dagma recalled the importance in times like these of urban forests that are under the care and supervision of the Urban Forest Community Network.

In this sense, he recalled that urban forests offer thermal comfort by providing shade, climate regulation, reducing the effect called heat islands, In addition to improving air quality, since they capture pollutants such as CO2retain suspended particles and produce oxygen.

