Hunan delegation holds plenary meeting

Zhang Qingwei presided over and delivered a speech Mao Weiming, Zhu Guoxian and others attended

Red Net Moment News, Beijing, October 15th (Hunan Daily reporter Deng Jingjing Sun Minjian Red Net reporter Liao Jie)On the morning of the 15th, the Hunan delegation of the 20th Party Congress held a plenary meeting. Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Mao Weiming, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, and Zhu Guoxian, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, conveyed the spirit of the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee. Yang Zhengwu and other representatives attended the meeting.

On the morning of October 15, the Hunan delegation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held a plenary meeting.Photo by Hunan Daily reporter Tang Jun

The meeting elected Zhang Qingwei as the head of the Hunan delegation, Mao Weiming and Zhu Guoxian as the deputy heads, and Xie Weijiang as the secretary-general. The list of members of the Delegates Qualification Examination Committee, members of the presidium of the conference, and the Secretary-General’s proposal were prepared.

Zhang Qingwei pointed out that the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee was held before the 20th National Congress of the CPC.A very important meeting held by the Party Central Committee. The work report delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee comprehensively reviewed the major achievements made by the party and the country in the past year, and vividly explained the correctness of the “China Road”, the superiority of “China’s governance”, and the “China’s governance”. It is a good report that stands high, takes the overall situation, inspires people and inspires morale. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech at the second plenary meeting, in-depth analysis of the current situation and tasks, in-depth exposition of several major issues in the new era and new journey of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics and building a socialist modern country in an all-round way. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China put forward clear requirements. The plenary meeting also discussed and approved 3 documents to be submitted to the 20th Party Congress for review and deliberation. We must thoroughly study, understand and implement the spirit of the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee, and consciously maintain a high degree of ideology, politics and action with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and play an active role in the successful convening of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

Zhang Qingwei pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a historic conference convened at a critical moment in the new journey of building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the goal of the second century of struggle. It is necessary to improve the political position, take the holding of the conference as a concrete test of loyal support for the “two establishments” and resolutely implement the “two maintenances”, and effectively unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the requirements of the conference, with a high degree of A sense of political responsibility and a sense of historical mission, faithfully fulfill the solemn mission and sacred duty, and make concerted efforts to turn this conference into a conference that holds the banner high, closely follows the core, carries forward the past and forge ahead in unity, and lives up to the trust and trust of the Party Central Committee. The expectations of the majority of party members, cadres and the masses in the province. It is necessary to complete the goals and tasks of the conference with high quality and efficiency, conduct discussions and deliberation closely around the work of the past five years and the great changes in the new era in the past 10 years, and strengthen the ideological, political and action consciousness of holding high the banner and following the core; A series of new major theoretical viewpoints, major strategic ideas, and major decision-making arrangements put forward by the conference were discussed and reviewed, and the spirit of forging ahead in a new journey, writing a new chapter, and winning new victories; closely focused on the overall situation of the party and the country. Deliberation, and effectively turn the process of discussion and deliberation into a process of refreshing, clear direction, and gathering strength.To fully display the good image of the Hunan delegation, strengthen theImprove the representative’s awareness of duty performance, cherish and maintain the representative image, be a good image spokesperson for Hunan, fully reflect the vivid practice of our province’s unswerving progress along the direction of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and vividly describe the full implementation of the “three highs and four new” strategy. Positioning, mission and tasks, and the progress and effectiveness of breaking new paths in promoting high-quality development, fully demonstrate the spirit of Hunan cadres and the masses to “break”, “create” and “do”, and demonstrate and drive the people of all ethnic groups in the province to build socialist modernization. New Hunan and united struggle.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that it is necessary to strictly abide by the disciplines and regulations of the conference, strictly prevent and control the epidemic, and be disciplined. All the staff of the delegation should strengthen their political awareness, responsibility awareness, service awareness and coordination awareness, and provide high-quality services and strong guarantees for the delegates to concentrate on the conference with rigorous, standardized, thoughtful, scientific and orderly work.