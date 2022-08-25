Original title: Hunan Provincial Federation of Social Sciences held a special study symposium to focus on the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech

On the morning of August 24, the province’s social science community studied and implemented the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the provincial and ministerial level leading cadres’ seminar and the provincial social science federation eight The fifth session of the Standing Committee was held in Changsha.

Red Net Moment News August 24th(Reporter Wang Yan, Wang Heng, trainee reporter Li Yiqian) In order to give full play to the theoretical guiding role of the social science community, earnestly study the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” andThe spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speechand effectively transform the learning results into work measures and actual results for the new journey and the new era. On the morning of August 24, the Hunan Provincial Federation of Social Sciences convened the province’s social science community to study and implement the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the provincial and ministerial-level leading cadres’ seminars and the 5th Standing Committee of the 8th Provincial Federation of Social Sciences.

At the meeting, five expert representatives from different fields talked about their learning insights and shared their learning gains. Everyone agreed that the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” vividly recorded the new major progress of the party and the country in various undertakings, and focused on the latest achievements of the sinicization of Marxism. The important speech at the seminar, starting from the strategic overall situation of the development of the party and the country, scientifically analyzed the current international and domestic situation, and profoundly expounded the great changes in the past five years of work and the new era of 10 years, for the future prosperity of Hunan’s social sciences. Development points out the way forward and provides the fundamental follow-up.

Provincial CPPCC Standing Committee, Provincial People’s Government Counselor, ProfessorLiu JianwuHe delivered a speech on the topic of “Self-Revolution: Our Party’s Second Answer to Jumping out of the Historical Cycle Rate”.

In the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, the chapter “Self-revolution is the second answer to our party’s jumping out of the historical cycle rate” is included.At the meeting, members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, counselors and professors of the Provincial People’s GovernmentLiu JianwuShared around this topic.Liu JianwuHe said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has led the whole party with the spirit of self-revolutionary inwards, and has embarked on a successful path of solving its own problems and jumping out of the historical cycle rate under the conditions of long-term governance, and created the construction of a Marxist ruling party. new frontier. Jumping out of the historical cycle rate is a major issue that must be solved by the party’s self-revolution, and it is also an inevitable result of insisting on establishing the party for the public and governing for the people. To jump out of the historical cycle rate and maintain the prosperity and long-term stability of the party and the country, the key is to build the party itself well.

Cao Jianhua, executive vice president (dean) and professor of Hunan Administration College of the Provincial Party School, gave a speech on “The Value Implications of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”.

Cao Jianhua, executive vice president (dean) and professor of Hunan Administration College of the Provincial Party School, said that to learn and understand the essence of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the seminar for key provincial and ministerial leaders, we must deeply understand and grasp Xi Jinping’s Chinese characteristics in the new era Value Implications of Socialist Thought. The first is to deeply comprehend the ideological power of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The second is to accurately grasp the practical power of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. In order to realize the party’s historical mission in the new era in a new historical position, the most fundamental thing is to hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and take the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The third is to always adhere to the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Do a good job of study, carefully organize publicity, fully implement it, and consciously use the party’s innovative theory in the new era to guide and solve practical problems in Hunan.

Liu Changgeng, president and professor of Hunan University of Finance and Economics, delivered a speech on the theme of “Common prosperity is an important feature of Chinese-style modernization”.

“There is neither a one-size-fits-all modernization model nor a one-size-fits-all modernization standard in the world,” said Liu Changgeng, president and professor of Hunan University of Finance and Economics. In the process of China‘s modernization, efforts must be made to resolve imbalances Insufficient development issues, we should work hard to make up for shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses, consolidate the bottom line, and promote strengths, and solidly promote common prosperity. It is necessary to make up for the shortcomings of basic public services, strengthen the development of agriculture and rural areas, consolidate the bottom plate of the middle-income group, carry forward the unique advantages of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, adhere to the public ownership as the main body, and the common development of various types of ownership economies, adhere to the principle of distribution according to work, A distribution system in which multiple distribution methods coexist, adhere to the coexistence of multiple distribution methods, promote market players to get their own way, and each element has its own capabilities, so as to broaden the channels for residents to increase their income.

Sheng Mingke, vice president and professor of Xiangtan University, gave a speech on the topic of “Deeply Understand the Key Points of the Speech, Persistently Use the Party’s Innovative Theory to Build Soul and Educating People”.

Sheng Mingke, vice president and professor of Xiangtan University, said that as a university educator, we must deeply understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and adhere to the fundamental task of morality and cultivating people with a more energetic and high-spirited spirit. The party’s innovative theory casts the soul and educates people, and adheres to the mission of educating people for the party and cultivating talents for the country, so that young students can more deeply understand the great significance of the great changes in the new era in the past ten years, and more consciously strengthen the party’s innovative theory. In-depth grasp of the practical path of the Chinese-style modernization road, more active participation in the new journey of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way, guiding and motivating young students to spread the sweat of their youth on the great journey of national rejuvenation, and bringing together all-round construction of a socialist modern country. The mighty youthful power.

Bei Bing, President of the Hunan Provincial Institute of Prospect Economic Development, delivered a speech on the theme of “Showing Hunan’s Social Science Responsibilities in Overcoming Difficulties and Continuing Struggle”.

How to show the responsibility of Hunan social sciences in overcoming difficulties and continuing struggle? In the view of Bei Bing, the director of the Hunan Provincial Institute of Prospect Economic Development, we must use “innovation and innovation” to break the “waiting and relying on needs”, and in the face of the new situation and new requirements, we must resolutely break the “waiting and relying on needs” thinking, and in the new development Find out the development direction of Hunan Province’s philosophy and social sciences in the pattern, and work hard to overcome difficulties with the spirit of “breaking”, the energy of “creation”, and the style of “doing”. Second, fulfill the “new mission” with “new responsibility”. The third is to achieve “new results” on the “new track”. Hunan social sciences should be based on Chinese practice and Hunan experience, seize the rich ore of Hunan culture, cultivate a group of advantageous disciplines with Hunan characteristics and national influence, gain a firm foothold in a number of nationally leading research fields, and confidently use Chinese Academic interpretation of China‘s practice, Hunan exploration, response to the challenges of the times, promoting theoretical innovation and academic innovation, striving to achieve new achievements on the new track of social science research, and bravely assume the lofty mission of being a leader in social science research.

The convening of this meeting has laid a solid foundation for actively giving play to the role of theoretical guidance and theories in the social sciences in Hunan, and promoting the upsurge of learning, publicity and implementation throughout the province.

Source: Red Net

Author: Wang Yan, Wang Heng, Li Yiqian

