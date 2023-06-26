The Hunan Provincial Higher People’s Court held a news briefing on combating drug crimes to report the trial work of drug crime cases in courts across the province-Focus Today- Hunan Online

Severely punish! Combat drug crimes throughout the chain according to law

The Provincial High Court held a press briefing on combating drug crimes to report the trial work of drug crime cases in courts across the province

On June 25, at Zhongshui School in Jiahe County, the police showed students imitation drug models and introduced identification methods.Photo by Huang Chuntao and Yin Chaochang

Huasheng Online, June 25th, on the occasion of the 36th International Anti-Drug Day, on June 25th, the Provincial High Court held a news briefing on combating drug crimes to report the trial work of drug crime cases in courts across the province.

In recent years, Hunan courts have firmly established the modern judicial concept of “eight organic unity”, fully exerted their judicial functions, strengthened investigation and research, and solidly carried out various anti-drug work centered on drug crime trials, so as to comprehensively and deeply promote the province’s drug control Jobs provide strong judicial guarantees. For three consecutive years, the province’s courts have been organized to carry out special trial activities against drug crimes, and the “2023 Plan for Special Trial Activities against Drug Crimes” has been formulated and issued.

Carry out a full-chain crackdown on source drug crimes such as smuggling, drug manufacturing, bulk drug trafficking, smuggling, illegal production, and trading of drug-making items, and terminal crimes such as “zero-package” drug trafficking; Criminals with serious crimes, deep subjective malignancy, and great personal danger, who should be sentenced to severe punishment or even death, shall be sentenced firmly in accordance with the law.

Hunan courts have always adhered to the guiding ideology of severely punishing drug crimes in accordance with the law, focusing on dismantling the economic foundation of drug crimes, making good use of property penalties such as fines and increasing enforcement, severely punishing crimes of harboring drug stolen goods and drug-related money laundering, and strictly regulating drugs in accordance with the law The application of non-custodial sentences in the case strictly restricts the commutation and parole of drug offenders in accordance with the law to ensure that drug crimes are effectively punished economically and reduce the possibility of criminals recidivating.

In order to increase anti-drug publicity and actively participate in the comprehensive management of drug control, Hunan courts continue to innovate the forms and carriers of anti-drug publicity. Since the beginning of this year, by inviting deputies to the National People’s Congress and members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference to attend more than 210 court hearings, more than 280 anti-drug publicity sessions have been carried out in communities, campuses, and towns, more than 30,000 copies of anti-drug promotional materials have been distributed, and more than 20,000 copies of notices have been posted. A good social atmosphere for anti-virus and anti-virus.

All-media reporter Guo Can intern Lu Ting correspondent Tao Chen

warning

Selling poisonous e-cigarettes, earning 5 yuan and sentenced to 6 months in prison

On June 25, the People’s Court of Tianxin District, Changsha moved the trial to Changsha University of Science and Technology. Zhou Dan, secretary of the party group and president of the court, served as the presiding judge. He used a drug-related case of selling “upper e-cigarettes” to warn young students Stay away from drugs.

Xiao, who is standing in the defendant’s seat, is a “post-00”. He was fined 500 yuan by Changsha Wangcheng police for taking drugs in junior high school; he was sentenced to 6 months in prison by Yuelu District Court for drug trafficking. This time, because of the crime of drug trafficking, he faced “second entry into the palace”.

On July 17, 2021, Xiao made an agreement with drug addict Deng Mouyi (handled in another case) through WeChat to buy and sell drugs, and charged her 100 yuan in drug money. He bought an electronic cigarette containing synthetic marijuana from Qiu Mouci (handled in another case) at a price of 95 yuan, resold Qiu Mouci, and made an illegal profit of 5 yuan.

The court held that the defendant Xiao’s actions constituted the crime of drug trafficking. The court ruled that Xiao was guilty of drug trafficking and sentenced him to 6 months in prison and a fine of 3,000 yuan.

All-media reporter Yang Yu, intern Peng Siyi, correspondent Hao Like

Link

The drug dealer who killed anti-drug hero Cai Xiaodong has been shot dead

The reporter learned from the Ministry of Public Security on June 25 that on December 12, 2022, under the unified coordination and promotion of the Ministry of Public Security of China and Laos, the Chinese police cooperated with the Lao police through the channels of law enforcement cooperation between the two countries to conduct transnational armed drug trafficking in Laos and shot him dead. Piaosha Laojiesha, the murderer of Cai Xiaodong, a Chinese immigration management policeman, carried out an arrest operation. During the operation, the murderer was stubbornly resisting with explosives. The Lao police decisively opened fire, causing serious injuries and death.

On December 4, 2021, when the Chinese immigration management police carried out an anti-drug law enforcement operation against five Lao drug dealers who illegally entered the territory of Yunnan, they encountered one of the armed drug dealers who shot and resisted arrest. He was shot and sacrificed at the age of 38.

This case is a transnational armed drug trafficking case with serious nature and bad influence. The Ministry of Public Security of China cooperates with law enforcement agencies in Laos, Myanmar and other countries to carry out cross-border pursuit cooperation. The Lao police immediately arrested some suspects involved in the case in Laos, but the main suspect in the shooting, Piaosha Laojiesa, has been at large.

The Chinese police worked closely with the Lao police to discover and lock the hidden location and activity track of Piaosha Laojiesa, and through continuous operations, the scope of work on the target object was further narrowed. On the evening of December 11, 2022, Lao Fang discovered that the shooter Piaosha Laojiesha had secretly sneaked back home, and immediately implemented comprehensive surveillance on him, and seized the opportunity to arrest him. As of noon on the 12th, the Lao police resolutely opened fire after several failed attempts to persuade Piaosha Raojiesa to resist maliciously with explosives, causing him serious injuries and death. So far, all drug offenders involved in the case have been arrested.

The successful detection of the case comforted the sacrificed martyrs and set a new example for regional law enforcement and security cooperation.

■According to Xinhua News Agency

