Remembering the Martyrs and Saluting the Heroes (Special Report on Qingming Festival 2023 in Star City)

The Hunan Revolutionary Cemetery ushered in a small peak before the Qingming Festival on the weekend, and more than 8,000 citizens went to remember the heroes

On April 1st and 2nd, the Hunan Revolutionary Cemetery ushered in a small peak of sacrifice and sweeping before Qingming.Photo by Changsha Evening News correspondent Ge Lin

Changsha Evening News, April 2nd (all-media reporter Kuang Chunlin) Carefully chase after the end and cherish the memory of the martyrs. On April 1st and 2nd, the Hunan Revolutionary Cemetery ushered in a small peak before the Ching Ming Festival. Many young people and citizens came to the Martyrs Memorial Square of the Cemetery to express their admiration and memory of the revolutionary ancestors by offering flowers and reciting poems. According to statistics, only on the 1st and 2nd, the cemetery received more than 40 teams and more than 8,000 people participated in the activities.

tribute to heroes

Express mourning with chrysanthemums, remember martyrs with practice, and pay tribute to heroes with ceremonies. Over the weekend, more than 1,600 “Lei Feng youths” organized by the Changsha Xingcheng Learning from Lei Feng Volunteer Service Development Center came to the Monument to the People’s Heroes in the Martyrs Memorial Square of the Cemetery to carry out a flower-presenting ceremony for the revolutionary martyrs. Express respect to the revolutionary martyrs.

The children of Xiangfu Yingcai Primary School came to the martyrs cemetery area of ​​the cemetery and presented flowers to the revolutionary martyrs. They spontaneously cleaned the roads in the cemetery area and took the initiative to clean up the sacrificial items in front of the tombstones. With the breeze blowing and chrysanthemums blooming, the children gently wiped the tombstones of the heroes, and the touching stories of the heroes echoed in their hearts for a long time.

Hunan Mass Media Vocational and Technical College specially planned the activity of “I read a poem for the martyrs”. Standing under the solemn monument, five students including Li Wenxin and Yang Xingyue recited carefully prepared poems one by one, telling stories of heroes and heroes, determined to inherit the red gene, and use their youth to build a new era of meritorious service.

More than 3,000 volunteers provide intimate service

Among the surging crowds at the Hunan Revolutionary Cemetery on the weekend, a touch of “volunteer red” is particularly eye-catching. More than 3,000 volunteers used their caring services to make the Qingming Festival clearer.

Around the Ching Ming Festival this year, the Hunan Revolutionary Cemetery, together with the Tianxin District Committee of the Communist Youth League and the Tianxin District Youth Volunteer Association, organized college student volunteers to carry out Qingming voluntary service activities in the cemetery.

At the entrance of the cemetery, the volunteers held the chrysanthemums prepared by the cemetery and replaced the incense candles in the hands of the citizens who came to worship. In the cemetery, they actively maintained the sanitation of the martyrs’ memorial facilities, guided and supported the families of the martyrs who came to the cemetery to sacrifice and sweep, and gave enthusiastic voluntary explanations to the visiting team.

During the Qingming period, the Hunan Revolutionary Cemetery will also distribute “Huxiang Heroes” for free to those who worship and sweep. This book records the life stories of more than a hundred martyrs buried in the Hunan Revolutionary Cemetery. “I hope that through this book, the families of the martyrs who come to pay homage to the martyrs will feel the people’s eternal love for the martyrs, and also let the citizens who come to pay homage to the funeral can have a deeper understanding of how the heroes and martyrs faced the test of blood and fire, life and death. It is a touching story of going through fire and water, bloodshed and sacrifice.” The relevant person in charge of the Hunan Revolutionary Cemetery said.

Organized more than 70 patriotic education activities in two days

The Hunan Revolutionary Cemetery is a martyr memorial facility built to commemorate the revolutionary martyrs who were born in Changsha and who died in Changsha. 126 revolutionary martyrs were buried in the martyr cemetery area of ​​the cemetery.

In recent years, the Hunan Revolutionary Cemetery has actively promoted and carried forward the spirit of martyrs through rich patriotic education activities, which has aroused enthusiastic responses from all walks of life.

This year, the Hunan Revolutionary Cemetery carefully organized the “2023 Advocate” series of activities to honor heroes during the Qingming Festival, and opened multiple online and offline reservation channels to ensure that the activities are carried out in an orderly manner. On April 1st and 2nd, the Hunan Revolutionary Cemetery carefully organized more than 70 patriotic education activities and received more than 40 memorial groups with more than 8,000 people.

Source Changsha Evening News