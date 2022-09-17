One hundred years of “Divine Providence”. The kindergarten with integrated nursery in Cusighe celebrates a century of life. A story that will be retraced in the exhibition “100 + 100: a community tells the story of its school”, which will be inaugurated on 24 September (6.45 pm) and will remain open until 9 October. In between, sixteen days of parties, shows, solidarity, cultural encounters, moments of conviviality. Occasions designed to tell and revive the meaning of an institution that has trained hundreds of children in the 0 – 6 age bracket. A rich program created thanks to the invaluable support of Banca Prealpi SanBiagio.

The calendar of events was presented by Fulvio De Bon, president of the school management committee; Lucia Perale, coordinator of the “Divine Providence” for thirty years; Anna Muller, who took the baton; Rita Spagnoli, member of the “Smeraldo Group”; Stefano Sala and Rossella Maset for Banca Prealpi SanBiagio.

Opening the program will be the exhibition that offers 25 photographs that reconstruct the fundamental stages that have marked the path of the Christian-inspired paritaria. The foundation in 1922, the kindergarten in via Dassi until 1968, between that year and 1991 the nursery school in Cusighe. Until the experience, started in 1992, of the kindergarten with integrated nursery (the first in the province), with about 90 children, equally divided between nursery and childhood. Photos, materials, documents, anecdotes, representative descriptions of a popular history. About fifty people collaborated on the installation.

The second moment, Sunday 25 at the sports field, will be the school and parish community feast: mass at 10 am, lunch at 12 pm, yesterday and today games between 2 and 5 pm.

The following weekend, Friday 30 at 5 pm at the kindergarten, the teachers will illustrate the Agata project to the families: an acronym that stands for Ascolto Guardo Annuso Tocco Assaggio. An initiative that, starting from a sowing workshop, wants to teach children to care for little things, with the broader intent of enhancing the natural and human resources of the territory and stimulating relationships throughout the community, from children to the elderly.

Saturday 1 October at the sports field, starting from 12.30, there will be the party of the volunteers. Sunday 2nd afternoon will be in music: at 4 pm, at the parish church of Cavarzano, the choirs “Belluno Young Voices” and “Mani Bianche Belluno” will perform, conducted by Radmila Visentin and with Emanuela Saronide at the piano, plus Laura Fedeli director Lis .

The event on Friday 7, 3 pm, in the garden of the Cusighe school is very dear to the organizers. As part of the project “Solidarity along an emerald thread”, which sees the synergy with Together we can, a video link will be created between the children of the schools of Nakoba (Uganda) and Cusighe.

Just as central is the appointment of Saturday 8 to 9 in the parish hall of Cavarzano: a cultural meeting for teachers, educators and parents, entitled “Yesterday, today, always: the value of childhood”: speakers the trainers Lucia Trevisan and Elena Antolini. Two important moments to make, as Lucia Perale underlines, «culture for children». Saturday 8 will also have an evening call: at 8.30 pm, in the parish church of Cavarzano, the concert of accordionist Ivano Battiston and soprano Liana Maeran.

Last day of celebrations Sunday 9, with the feast of children and families at the Cusighe sports field. We start at 3 pm with Francesca Mussoi’s “Traveling Library”; then, at 4.30 pm, “Quel diavolo di Arlecchino”, a show by and with Paolo Rech; grand finale at 7.30 pm with the Mario and Bruno show.

“Divine Providence has formed entire generations of our local community,” said Stefano Sala, director of the Belluno branch of Banca Prealpi SanBiagio. “We could only support the events planned for the centenary with great enthusiasm, also given our presence in the city for the past 25 years”.