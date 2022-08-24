Original title: Iron-fisted rectification and concentrated attack on Baoshan Public Security’s “Hundred Days Action” achieved remarkable results in stages

On-duty police officers conduct inspections on key road sections

“Now I think the social security in the community has become better, and we have more sense of security!” said Aunt Wang, a citizen. Since the 100-day operation, the Baoshan Public Security Bureau has iron-handedly rectified and focused on tough areas in areas where social order is chaotic, “opening the sword” to prominent problems and potential safety hazards, and “brightening the sword” to various types of illegal crimes. A total of 457 conflicts have been investigated and resolved, and criminal cases have been resolved. In 129 cases, a total of 17,000 anti-fraud warning messages were received, 11,000 warning messages were sent, 817 gambling-related public security cases were investigated, and 2,443 illegal persons were dealt with…

Take the lead

Form a fierce offensive to crack down and rectify

The Party Committee of the Municipal Bureau attaches great importance to the work of the “Hundred Days Action”, and has organized several meetings to focus on the deployment requirements of the “Hundred Days Action”. Formulate the “Implementation Plan for the “Hundred Days Action” of Baoshan City Public Security Organs’ Summer Public Security Strike and Remediation”, coordinate various police forces, pool resources from all parties, and organize and carry out “big attack”, three-dimensional “big patrol”, “big control” of elements, Contradiction “major adjustment”, safety “major rectification”, concentrated on a series of special rectification, and quickly formed a fierce offensive against rectification. At the same time, the implementation of hanging package supervision is in place, and 5 special supervision groups are formed to go deep into the five county (city, district) bureaus to carry out special inspections linked to package insurance, carry out on-site research, inspection and guidance, precise assistance, etc., to ensure that key areas do not change their appearance. No troops will be withdrawn, no hidden dangers will be eliminated, and no delisting will be carried out. On-site supervision, responsibility sharing, and bundled assessment will be implemented to promote the overall improvement of the quality and efficiency of the “Hundred Days Action”.

high-efficiency strike

Strike hard against all kinds of crimes

“Please stop for inspection!” On July 1, when the Anti-Narcotics Brigade of Shidian County Public Security Bureau of Baoshan City launched a public search on a section of National Highway 320, a suspicious driver caught the attention of the police. After further inspection, 40 pieces of suspicious drugs were seized from a vehicle at the scene, with a net weight of 14.08 kilograms.

Since the “Hundred Days Action”, Baoshan Public Security has made a heavy blow to crack down on prominent crimes. Organize capable forces and take thunderous means to comprehensively strike and deter criminals.

“Police, don’t move!” The anti-drug policemen of Baoshan City Public Security Bureau roared, causing the drug trafficking suspects Wu and Yang to panic. Several policemen surrounded the suspects, and the arrest was successfully completed. At the border in midsummer, the police have already sweated profusely, and their hard work paid off. In the case of transporting drugs, a total of 22.836 kilograms of drug heroin were seized, and 3 suspects were arrested.

Multi-police operations

An iron fist to rectify the outstanding problems of social security

In the “Hundred Days Action” to combat and rectify public security in summer, Baoshan Public Security and Police worked together to rectify social security chaos, tackle all kinds of security risks, and comprehensively purify the social environment. and other types of illegal crimes launched a fierce offensive.

“Someone illegally buys and sells tobacco leaves in a brick factory in Yaoguan Town!” “Someone illegally buys tobacco leaves in a tea factory in Yaoguan Town, Shidian County!” One day in July, Shidian police received two clues and immediately dispatched a joint police force. The County Tobacco Monopoly Bureau launched an investigation. A total of 10,168 kilograms of pre-cured tobacco leaves were seized at the scene of the two cases, and 3 suspects were arrested.

“The construction site cable was stolen, and the amount was large, and the social impact was bad.” After receiving the police, the Pastoral Police Station of the Changning County Public Security Bureau immediately organized the police to carry out case investigation work, and finally successfully locked the criminal suspect Chen Mou, and succeeded on July 16. Chen was arrested and brought to justice.

“Take out your ID card! Sit down and don’t move!” Recently, in a residential community in Longyang District, Baoshan City, the police successfully destroyed an online gambling den and seized 9 people who were engaged in online gambling.

Since the “Hundred Days Action”, a total of 119 criminal cases involving gambling have been investigated and handled, and 189 criminal suspects have been arrested; 817 public security cases involving gambling have been investigated and handled, and 2,443 illegal persons have been dealt with. One case was successfully solved, and all the suspects were arrested, which fully demonstrated the Baoshan Public Security’s responsibility to resolutely safeguard the safety of people’s lives and property and their legitimate rights and interests.

Weaving prevention and control network

Resolutely build a strong border security barrier in the southwest of the motherland

Strengthen police investigations. Since the “Hundred Days Action”, the city’s public security organs have launched public security checkpoints, security checkpoints, temporary duty points and epidemic investigation points to strengthen street prevention and control. The city’s public security organs have taken effective measures to maximize the rate of seeing the police, the rate of managing affairs, and the deterrent effect in view of the characteristics and laws of public security in summer. The city has invested a total of 41,925 people in social patrols and prevention and control, and mobilized mass prevention and control forces to participate in 688,197 social patrols. Strengthen road traffic control. Since the action, a total of 71,893 traffic violations of various types have been investigated and dealt with in the city, and the number of accidents has dropped by 38.89% year-on-year.

We will further advance border security rectification. The city has invested a large number of border control police forces to stand on the border line day and night. The Manhai border checkpoint of the Baoshan Border Management Detachment is located in a low-lying valley on the west bank of the Nujiang River. The station is less than 600 meters above sea level and the temperature in summer is close to 40 degrees Celsius. Zhang Zijian, the “heavily armed” auxiliary policeman at the Manhai border checkpoint, walked among the trucks, meticulously inspecting the cars under the scorching sun.

The majority of police and auxiliary police guarding the front line of the border focus on investigating illegal entry, gun and drug trafficking, cross-border gambling and smuggling activities, and focus on inspection of border traffic arteries, surrounding roads, and key areas, and strictly prevent the inflow of illegal personnel and prohibited items. The security of border areas has been rectified and the border security and stability have been guarded.

Guardian of all time

Everything is for the safety of the public

On July 26, a large truck in Zhonghe Town, Tengchong City rushed into a depression. The driver’s legs were tightly stuck and he could not escape. The police on the scene took decisive measures and took turns with the crowd to go under the driver and carry his body. , while pulling the steering wheel away with the wire rope to relieve his pain and soothe his emotions. After nearly an hour of intense rescue, the driver was safely rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment.

In addition to comprehensively strengthening public security inspections on key streets, road sections, parts, places, passages, waters, etc., Baoshan Public Security also focuses on the people’s “urgent and distressed” problem, and does good and practical things for the people, and solves problems and dilemmas for the people. .

“Comrade police, there is a snake on the eaves of my house!” Recently, the Xiyi Police Station of the Longyang Public Security Bureau of Baoshan City received a call from the masses for help. After receiving the alarm, the police immediately rushed to the scene with snake-catching tools and successfully caught the snake that was more than 2 meters long on the eaves of the villagers’ houses.

Night is gradually falling. In front of Baoshan Railway Station, patrolling policemen are fully armed to carry out patrol and prevention and control; in farmers’ homes, community policemen are entering the home to preach the knowledge of preventing pension fraud; traffic police are carrying out summer road traffic safety improvement on the roads in the central city; Frontier defense commandos with police dogs are investigating potential safety hazards… The “patron saints” of the southwestern border of the motherland are fighting day and night in their respective positions, and effectively improve the people’s sense of happiness and security in the “Hundred Days Action” , satisfaction. (security guard)