Web Desk: The accused who killed his wife and painted it as suicide has been arrested in Ghari Ata Muhammad area of ​​Rehman Baba police station. The accused had shot and killed his wife due to domestic violence on the orders of his mother. The accused was trying to secretly bury the victim after killing him. According to the police, a few days ago in Garhi Ata Muhammad, accused Akhtar Hussain son of Muhammad Hussain had shot dead his wife and tried to bury the dead body quietly, giving the incident the color of suicide.
The body of the accused was buried in the coffin, but the police arrived on the spot and detained the mother-in-law of the deceased. The police said that the accused Akhtar Hussain has been arrested with murder. The accused had married the victim’s sister 10 years ago and divorced her, after which he married the victim, but due to domestic abuse, he gave her eternal sleep.

