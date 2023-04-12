CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Realities, by writing) Impressive humility, kindness, spirit of service name later! What do politicians have during the campaign, let’s remember back in 2019 when Miguel Prieto launched himself from the savior of CDE, he, a young lawyer who worked as a councilor, despite his bad team with Payo and kelembú who always proved to be two unbalanced while one was shitting in a judge’s office, the other was drunk, assaulting the police and making a mess of downtown, despite that, Migue managed to stand out and, denouncing the ZI Clan for their misdeeds, promised us to get rid of the dictatorship in which Ciudad Del Este was She had been submerged for several years under the government of that couple, he was the best option, so it was that little by little and with denunciations and other political maneuvers, he took over as mayor of CDE after we had chosen him among all of us as messiah who proclaimed himself .

How great was our disappointment when little by little he was showing his true face, especially after the pandemic where it seems later that he is possessed by another being, we are with a cloned Migue who responds on Facebook insulting everyone, boasts of his plant asphalt that took three years to come, the supposed machine to crush twigs, the supposed electric buses that still do nothing, now they do make bottle bricks, name, but everything is first one hundred months of advertising per face, then they throw a little hole in it arena and 2150 pal face photos and so on, mistreating anyone who asks him about his chonga who earns ten sticks without showing up at the muni, according to another medium, his secret pv ndajeeee, became the classic fourth-class politician who does not Damn, it’s only for the photo, oh and for the electronic farra, which by the way I’m suing the one who demonstrated with papers the swallowing of the “ecofest” suspended the traditional activities of our beautiful CDE, turned the lake into a used goods market weekends… well… far away was that boy who still had hair and sold us that he was going to save CDE, now he just lacks the beer belly and the photos with pererecas to be just like those he denounced…. So much so piko political power unifies and corrupts??

Hopefully now that he has gone through the prosecutor’s office again he can open the little drawer that he closed where the sources say they have kept the eleven complaints against his management. ha ha ha

