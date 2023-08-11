The hypothetical fight between Musk and Zuckerberg will be in “an epic location” in Italy

The hypothetical fight that will face the owner of twitter, Elon Musk, and the executive director of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, will be held in “an epic location” in Italy after an agreement between the owner of Tesla and the Italian government. Photo EFE

The hypothetical fight that will face the owner of twitter, Elon Muskand the executive director of Meta, Mark Zuckerbergwill be held in “an epic location” of Italia after an agreement of the also owner of Tesla with the Italian Government.

“Everything that appears in camera will be from ancient Romeso nothing modern. I spoke with the Prime Minister of Italy and the Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location,” Musk said in a message posted on Twitter on Friday.

What is done, he added, “will pay respect to the past and present of Italy” and all the income obtained from the event will go “to the veterans”, added the eccentric billionaire, who did not confirm if that place will be the Roman Colosseum, as suggested in previous posts.

The possible fight, the veracity of which is still up in the air, will be managed by his and Zuckerberg’s foundation and not by the mixed martial arts company Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), he said.

It will be broadcast live both on twitter as in the platforms de Meta (owner of Facebook, Messenger and Instagram, among others).

In June, the two billionaires – clashing over leadership in the digital world – agreed to fight through a series of social media posts of their respective platforms and even Musk came to mention that this fight could take place in Las Vegas or in the Colosseum in Rome.

However, it has never been entirely clear if it was all a joke or if the opponents were being serious.

Preparation

Musk, 52, has been training with Lex Fridman, a computer scientist passionate about Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and with UFC champion George St-Pierre.

For his part, Zuckerberg, 39, and executive director of Meta (parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads), has come to win MMA fights and recently shared on his networks that he has installed an octagonal ring in his garden.

However, Musk explained a few days ago that the fight was “up in the air” because he needs to pass a medical test for back pain that could require surgery.

In another message published today, the billionaire explained that he spent 3 hours in an MRI machine on Monday and that the fusion of two of his vertebrae is “solid” although due to “a problem” in his shoulder blade he will have to undergo “minor surgery ».

“The recovery will only take a few months,” he explained, without referring to whether the clash between the two tech moguls will have to be delayed until then. EFE

