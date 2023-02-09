Home News The ICBF director fell
The ICBF director fell

On his twitter account, President Gustavo Petro announced that he accepted the resignation of Concepción Baracaldo, director of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare.

In his replacement, the deputy director of the institute, Astrid Cáceres, assumes the position.

Mrs. Baracaldo resigns amid criticism from different sectors that stated that she did not have experience for said position, after the official had confessed that she had no experience in childhood

This motivated, according to some critics, the resignation of various officials.

In addition, Baracaldo’s statements, who confirmed his closeness to First Lady Verónica Alcocer, who recommended her for the position, raised controversy.

You accept

President Petro said that “I have accepted the resignation of the director of the ICBF. She will assume the position of her, Astrid Cáceres, a professional in pedagogy and social sciences with a master’s degree in education and community development ”.

According to her resume, Concepción Baracaldo studied at the Complutense University of Madrid and was a Japan Nikkoryukai scholarship holder and before assuming the direction of the ICBF, she was a consultant in land use, finance and planning in Public and Private Entities, as well as Planning Secretary. of Chía in the period of Fernando Sánchez.

Regarding the new director of the Icbf, it was learned that Cáceres had taken office a few weeks ago in the sub-directorate and that her first management had to do with the attention to complaints of abuse and mistreatment of minors in Guaviare.

In addition, she was deputy director of early childhood at the District Secretariat for Social Integration.

Photo: ICBF

